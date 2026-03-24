Prenetics' IM8 Partners with Superpower to Personalize the Future of Supplementation

IM8 90-Day Subscribers Unlock SuperPower Blood Testing for $49 — A 75% Saving on the Standard $199 Price.

IM8 and Superpower create the first closed-loop system in consumer health – connecting clinical-grade supplementation with 100+ biomarker blood testing.

IM8's Daily Ultimate Essentials will be available in the Superpower supplement marketplace and featured, where biomarker data supports it, as one of Superpower's recommended foundational daily supplements in members' personalized health protocols.





NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading consumer health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced a strategic partnership with Superpower, the preventive health platform backed by over $40 million in venture funding. The first-of-its-kind partnership connects clinical-grade supplementation with comprehensive blood diagnostics, enabling an optimized testing loop to provide consumers with measurable proof behind supplement efficacy.

IM8 and Superpower are teaming up to address a fundamental gap within the wellness industry: most people who take supplements have no way to measure whether they're working; meanwhile, most blood testing platforms surface hundreds of data points, but leave consumers to navigate a fragmented, low-quality supplement market on their own. Neither side has been able to close the gap alone – until now.

Under the partnership, IM8 — co-founded by David Beckham — will integrate Superpower's annual blood testing membership into the IM8 customer journey at exclusive pricing, while Superpower will integrate IM8's Daily Ultimate Essentials into its personalized health protocols as a featured foundational nutritional ritual, available to all members on its supplement marketplace at a preferred rate. The partnership reflects a broader shift in how consumers approach their health; from reactive treatment to proactive optimization, powered by personal data.

"I co-founded IM8 with David Beckham to fix the quality problem in supplements — clinical-grade formulations, full transparency, no shortcuts," said Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics and IM8. "But formulation was only half the equation. The other half was measurement. With Superpower, an IM8 customer can now test 100+ biomarkers, take our products for 90 days, retest, and see measurable results. That's not a marketing claim. That's proof. No other supplement brand on the market can offer that."

[1] IM8 subscribers on the 90-day Daily Ultimate Essentials plan will be able to redeem a Superpower membership for $49 per year, which translates to a 75% saving on Superpower's standard $199 annual price. Monthly IM8 subscribers will gain access to the Superpower membership for $99 per year, a 50% saving. Both tiers include Superpower's complete offering: its comprehensive initial 100+ biomarker test, an AI health layer grounded in each individual's real data – not generic advice, and 24/7 access to its concierge care team. Members can upload past labs, share their health history, and get personalized insights to help them achieve their health goals. Testing is available at over 2,000 Quest Diagnostics locations nationwide, or via at-home blood draw for an additional fee. Baseline biomarker retests and additional specialty diagnostic tests are also available to members at preferred pricing.

[2] "We built Superpower to move healthcare from reactive to proactive – but proactive only works when testing leads to action, and action leads back to testing," said Max Marchione, Co-Founder and CEO of Superpower. "That feedback loop has never existed in consumer health until now. IM8 gives our members a supplement protocol we can stand behind with full confidence — clinical-grade formulations built for the same standard of evidence our platform is built on. This is what the future of health looks like: data in, protocol out, results measured."

IM8 ships to 31 countries and counts tennis world number one Aryna Sabalenka and Formula 1 driver Ollie Bearman among its brand ambassadors. Superpower's investors include NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Winklevoss twins, and the platform has built the infrastructure to make preventive blood testing as routine and affordable as a gym membership.

The integrated offering is available now. To learn more, IM8 customers can access Superpower membership pricing at im8health.com, and Superpower members can explore IM8's product range at superpower.com.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company's flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, achieving an impressive milestone of surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations, and is now sold in more than 31 countries worldwide.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

About Superpower

Superpower is a new kind of health membership - built on comprehensive lab work, not guesswork. For $199 per year, members get annual blood testing across 100+ biomarkers, an AI health layer grounded in their real data, personalized health protocols, and 24/7 concierge care. Founded by Max Marchione and Jacob Peters, Superpower has raised over $40 million in funding with its Series A led by Forerunner Ventures. Superpower is accessible at over 2,000 Quest Diagnostics locations across the US, with at-home blood draws also available. To learn more about Superpower, please visit superpower.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com