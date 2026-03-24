Crescendo Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ Across Five Regions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescendo , the only AI-Native customer experience solution built to run CX as one unified system, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® across five global regions. The recognition is based on what current employees report about their experience working at the company: 87% of employees said it's a great place to work, 30 points higher than the U.S. average. Crescendo joins the ranks of leading technology companies, including NVIDIA, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, to earn this recognition.

Crescendo's Great Place To Work survey results reflect a culture built on trust, belonging, and impact.

93% of employees say they are made to feel welcome when they join the company

of employees say they are made to feel welcome when they join the company 93% of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of race, gender, age, or sexual orientation

of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of race, gender, age, or sexual orientation 91% of employees say they are able to take time off when they need it

of employees say they are able to take time off when they need it 91% of employees say they feel they make a difference at Crescendo

“This Great Place To Work Certification belongs entirely to our team. It’s a reflection of the people who show up every day and make Crescendo what it is,” said Matt Price, co-founder and CEO of Crescendo. “I’ve always believed that you can’t provide world-class experiences to clients if your own people don’t feel supported and inspired. This is such a proud moment for us.”

What Makes Crescendo a Great Place to Work

Everyone has a path forward. At Crescendo, growth isn't reserved for a certain level or region. All employees have access to development programs and can self-direct their learning through the company's learning platform. Our values of taking ownership and embracing growth aren't just encouraged, they're built into how the company operates. Open communication is a norm, not a perk; anyone can reach anyone via internal communications channels, and they do.

We take care of the whole person. Crescendo's Employee Assistance Program provides free, confidential support to every employee and their families. From professional counseling to wellness coaching to practical life guidance, the message is simple: we’re invested in you beyond the workday. Caring for others, with humility and without conditions, is at the center of how Crescendo shows up for its people.

Great work gets seen. Good values get celebrated. Recognition at Crescendo comes from every direction. Culture Awards honor employees who exemplify the company's core values. A dedicated #spotlight channel keeps peer recognition visible. And through Boundless, the company's community impact program, that care extends well beyond the workplace.

"You can feel it when you're at Crescendo – the energy, the dedication, the genuine care people bring to everything they do," said Senia Maymin, Chief People Officer of Crescendo. “We’re excited about this certification, and it strengthens our commitment to listening and evolving, so that this kind of experience becomes the standard for everyone here.”

Come Build With Us

If you’re looking to grow your career at an AI-Native company that puts its people first, explore our open roles at: https://www.crescendo.ai/careers .

About Crescendo

Crescendo is the only AI-Native Customer Experience solution built to run CX as one unified system. By combining autonomous AI with embedded CX expertise, performance continues to improve after launch. Founded in San Francisco in 2023, Crescendo powers 500+ AI deployments worldwide across retail, financial services, healthcare, technology, and consumer services. For more information, visit crescendo.ai.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for Great Place To Work certification.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Sylvie Tongco, sylvie.tongco@crescendo.ai