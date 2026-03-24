KPA Empowers Automotive Businesses to Improve Performance and Resolve Compliance Risks with New Offerings

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPA , the leading provider of automotive compliance and risk management software, today announced new tools and programs that help automotive businesses stay in control of their compliance and improve performance.

As they limit exposure to liability and adapt to shifting regulatory requirements, dealerships and auto-adjacent businesses routinely implement and evaluate processes that protect customers and employees from risk. To ensure those processes work as intended, new tools and features from KPA give businesses deeper visibility while empowering them to take action when issues arise across sales, advertising, and finance and insurance (F&I) functions.

"Good intentions aren't a shield against an FTC audit as we’ve seen from the recent 97 warning letters sent to dealers on March 13 related to price deception,” said Adam Crowell, Chief Legal and Strategy Officer at KPA. “While most businesses work hard to stay compliant, it's the small, cross-team inconsistencies where the real risk lives. KPA bridges that gap, ensuring your daily operations actually match your legal obligations."

This year, KPA unveiled several new tools and programs designed to give automotive leaders clearer insight into compliance activity and operational performance across their organizations, including:

Lead Response Audit: Uses an AI-powered mystery shopper to evaluate response time, message quality, and adherence to required sales disclosures. Powered through a partnership with LeadVantage, the audit helps businesses monitor price disclosure, PII handling, and other critical risk points.





Uses an AI-powered mystery shopper to evaluate response time, message quality, and adherence to required sales disclosures. Powered through a partnership with LeadVantage, the audit helps businesses monitor price disclosure, PII handling, and other critical risk points. Multi-Rooftop Monitoring: Aggregates compliance and performance metrics into KPI dashboards, empowering leaders to compare results, identify trends, and pinpoint teams that may need additional support or training.





Aggregates compliance and performance metrics into KPI dashboards, empowering leaders to compare results, identify trends, and pinpoint teams that may need additional support or training. Feedback Management: Captures customer feedback and automatically maintains records of responses and resolution actions, helping automotive businesses demonstrate transparency and meet regulatory documentation requirements.





Captures customer feedback and automatically maintains records of responses and resolution actions, helping automotive businesses demonstrate transparency and meet regulatory documentation requirements. Advertising Archive : Stores historical marketing assets and pricing claims in a centralized archive, enabling easy documentation of price transparency and keeping online advertisements on-record to support compliance efforts.





: Stores historical marketing assets and pricing claims in a centralized archive, enabling easy documentation of price transparency and keeping online advertisements on-record to support compliance efforts. Automotive Risk Compliance (ARC) Certification: Prepares employees for complete regulatory compliance through fully online training that covers 21 federal regulations, including the CARS Act, FTC rules, TILA, and FCRA.





“With federal and state regulatory pressure increasing, auto dealers have to ensure employees and managers have the resources and compliance controls to avoid mistakes, be more accountable, and mitigate liability," said Aaron Hartshorn, National F&I Director at KPA. “KPA's ARC Certification helps organizations clearly demonstrate that their Advertising, Sales, and Finance practices align with current expectations.”

More than 15,000 dealerships, collision centers, and other automotive-related businesses rely on KPA’s compliance and risk management solutions. With over 150 in-house compliance consultants and a library of more than 400 auto-specific training courses, KPA helps businesses identify risk, strengthen operations, and maintain consistent compliance standards across their organizations.

For more information on KPA, visit kpa.io .