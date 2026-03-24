Symbotic Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

Symbotic earned the #9 ranking in the Robotics & Engineering category. This marks the second time it has been recognized as part of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “This speaks to the creativity and capabilities of our team and the unique platform we’ve built to help customers transform operations with intelligent systems and reimagine what’s possible across the supply chain.”

Symbotic’s technology combines advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and software to optimize warehouse operations for some of the world’s largest retailers, wholesalers, and healthcare companies. Its high-density, autonomous, end-to-end system is reinventing warehouse automation and helping customers streamline product movement, optimize inventory, improve flexibility, and reduce costs.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change – they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today’s complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Buckley

Vice President, Communications

mediainquiry@symbotic.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

ir@symbotic.com