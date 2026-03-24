Protecto Brings AI Context Security to Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises are moving fast on AI, but most deployments stall before they reach production. The problem is not the model. It is the data. AI systems need access to patient records, financial transactions, and personal identifiers to function. Compliance teams cannot allow that without enforceable, auditable controls.

Protecto today announced that Protecto Vault, its AI Context Security platform , is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Enterprises can now deploy AI applications within Google Cloud while enforcing data privacy policy directly inside AI workflows.

Traditional data protection tools were built for structured data and fixed application boundaries. AI systems work differently. They ingest structured and unstructured data at scale, synthesize context across sources, and generate outputs that can unintentionally surface sensitive information. Protecto addresses this gap by embedding data classification and context-preserving tokenization within the AI reasoning path itself, maintaining semantic structure while applying policy-aligned protections. The result is compliant AI deployment without compromising model accuracy.

In one deployment, a leading enterprise automation platform could not activate AI capabilities for its customer base due to sensitive data handling constraints. After integrating Protecto Vault, the platform now supports more than 5,000 enterprise customers with context-preserving data protection. A scaling bottleneck became a competitive advantage.

Protecto Vault runs entirely within the customer's Google Cloud environment, with no external data movement and a streamlined security approval process. Enterprises can procure it using existing Google Cloud committed spend.

"AI has created a new reasoning layer inside the enterprise. Security controls that stop at the application boundary are no longer sufficient. AI systems continuously assemble context, and policy enforcement must move into that reasoning layer. Protecto provides that control infrastructure. Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it operationally simple for enterprises to secure AI systems directly within their existing Google Cloud environments." Amar Kanagaraj, Founder and CEO, Protecto

“Bringing Protecto to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company’s AI context security platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Protecto can now securely scale and support enterprises that want to use Protecto Vault to help enforce data privacy policy directly inside AI workflows.”

Protecto Vault is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace . Enterprises can deploy it within hours inside their existing Google Cloud environments. Explore the listing.

About Protecto

Protecto builds control infrastructure for the agentic AI era. Its AI-native data security and privacy platform enforces context-aware classification, policy controls, and tokenization directly inside AI workflows, enabling enterprises to scale AI safely while preserving compliance, auditability, and model accuracy.