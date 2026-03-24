TestMu AI Unveils Major Enhancements to AI Agent‑to‑Agent Testing Platform, Empowering Organizations to Validate AI Agents Across Real‑World Scenarios

San Francisco, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI , (Formerly LambdaTest), the world's first full-stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced a significant set of updates to its Agent‑to‑Agent Testing Platform , reinforcing its position as the industry’s most comprehensive solution for validating and securing AI‑driven systems. These new capabilities equip teams with advanced tools to test AI agents, such as chatbots, voice assistants, and hybrid conversational systems, against real‑world use cases with unprecedented depth and automation.

AI agents are increasingly deployed across customer service, automation, and interactive workflows, but testing these systems for accuracy, safety, and reliability remains a major challenge. Traditional manual QA approaches are insufficient for the dynamic, non‑deterministic nature of intelligent agents, leaving organizations exposed to risks such as misinformation, bias, hallucinations, and unintended behavior. TestMu AI’s Agent‑to‑Agent platform addresses this gap by utilizing autonomous evaluators that emulate real users and intelligent adversarial interactions, delivering high‑fidelity validation across scenarios that matter most.



The updated platform introduces the following expanded capabilities:

Autonomous Multi‑Agent Scenario Generation: Leveraging specialized AI evaluators, the system generates diverse, context‑rich test scenarios automatically, enabling wide coverage of conversational paths, hard edge cases, and pattern variability without manual scripting.

Leveraging specialized AI evaluators, the system generates diverse, context‑rich test scenarios automatically, enabling wide coverage of conversational paths, hard edge cases, and pattern variability without manual scripting. Rich Multi‑Modal Testing Support: Beyond text interactions, teams can validate agent behaviour across voice, hybrid inputs, and real‑world scenarios, ensuring system robustness in actual deployment contexts.

Beyond text interactions, teams can validate agent behaviour across voice, hybrid inputs, and real‑world scenarios, ensuring system robustness in actual deployment contexts. Comprehensive Quality Metrics: The platform automatically assesses key performance dimensions, including accuracy, intent recognition, bias detection, hallucination identification, safety compliance, and conversational consistency, giving teams clear signals on readiness and risk.

The platform automatically assesses key performance dimensions, including accuracy, intent recognition, bias detection, hallucination identification, safety compliance, and conversational consistency, giving teams clear signals on readiness and risk. Seamless HPC‑Class Execution: Integration with TestMu AI’s HyperExecute infrastructure enables massively parallel execution of thousands of agent test scenarios in minutes, accelerating feedback loops and enabling continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows.

Integration with TestMu AI’s HyperExecute infrastructure enables massively parallel execution of thousands of agent test scenarios in minutes, accelerating feedback loops and enabling continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows. Actionable Diagnostic Insights: Evaluation results include structured insights and performance breakdowns across critical quality dimensions, empowering engineering and product teams to prioritize improvements confidently.

“We see an urgent need for next‑generation testing strategies that go beyond static scripts and tick boxes,” said Mayank Bhola, Co‑Founder and Head of Product at TestMu AI. “AI agents power mission‑critical services today. With these enhancements, TestMu AI helps teams validate intelligent systems not just for correctness, but for safety, fairness, and operational resilience.”

Built for Modern AI Workflows

The Agent‑to‑Agent Testing platform is designed for AI practitioners, product owners, and QA leaders looking to ensure that their AI systems perform reliably in production‑like environments. By deploying intelligent evaluators that engage with target agents as real users would, the platform simulates and validates dynamic conversational flows, validating behaviour holistically rather than narrowly through scripted checks.



The expanded Agent‑to‑Agent Testing capabilities are available immediately to TestMu AI customers and trial users. Organizations can begin configuring and running agent evaluations through the TestMu AI console and integrate results directly into their CI/CD pipelines.

For more information about Agent-to-agent Testing, please visit https://www.testmuai.com/agent-to-agent-testing/

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.