Rival Holdings Announces Leadership Promotions for Alicia Wilkins and Brandon Koenig

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rival Holdings, an Indiana-based investment and holding company, has announced the promotions of Alicia Wilkins to Chief People Officer and Brandon Koenig to Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team as it continues to expand its impact in the built ecosystem.

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Wilkins will lead Rival’s people strategy across talent management, employee experience, culture, and organizational development. As a member of the executive leadership team, she will work closely with company leadership to ensure people initiatives continue to support business growth and long-term performance.

Wilkins previously served as Vice President of Human Resources and Culture, where she translated organizational strategy into talent and cultural initiatives. Her leadership has helped strengthen employee relations, compensation and benefits programs, and performance management while reinforcing Rival’s high care, high trust, and high performance values.

“Stepping into the Chief People Officer role is an honor,” said Wilkins. “I care deeply about the people at Rival, and I’m excited to continue building a culture where employees feel supported and positioned to do their best work.”

Before joining Rival, Wilkins led the Human Resources and Culture division at Ambassador Supply for three and a half years, during which time the company’s employee count more than doubled. She also spent 12 years at Vera Bradley working on human resources and IT initiatives, including leading the company’s expansion of more than 100 retail stores.

Koenig has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer after previously serving as Executive Vice President of Accounting. In this role, he will lead the company’s financial strategy, capital allocation, and growth initiatives, helping guide continued success across Rival’s portfolio of affiliates.

In his previous role, Koenig oversaw capital expenditures, acquisitions, and development opportunities, mentored the accounting team, and maintained high standards of financial excellence.

“We are thrilled to see Alicia and Brandon step into these leadership roles,” said Brad Crawford, CEO of Rival Holdings. “Alicia has been essential to shaping our culture and talent strategy, and Brandon’s financial leadership has played a critical role in our growth. Their combined expertise will help us continue building a strong organization and driving innovation across the built ecosystem.”

“I’m thrilled to step into the role of Chief Financial Officer at Rival,” said Koenig. “I’ve always believed in using my experience to make a difference, not just in the company but in the community I care about. I’m looking forward to helping our team grow strategically while keeping financial excellence at the heart of everything we do.”

Prior to Rival, Koenig served as CEO of Fort Wayne Radiology, guiding the practice through significant growth, and held key financial leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Integer Holdings, where he was a champion of the Johnson & Johnson Financial Leadership Development Program.

Wilkins, a Fort Wayne native, enjoys spending time with her husband, Eric, and their three children, often cheering them on at games and other community activities. Koenig, also based in Fort Wayne, lives with his wife Stephanie and their two children.

About Rival Holdings

Rival invests in organizations in the built ecosystem with the collective goal of catalyzing innovations that will actively transform the industry. We rival the status quo by empowering visionary companies to pursue disruptive technologies and techniques that will reshape how the built world operates. Our highly skilled team believes the return on these strategic investments will transform lives, communities, and the world for the better. For more information visit rival.re.

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