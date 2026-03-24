Moda Raises $7.5M to give every professional a design agent

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moda, an AI platform that gives every professional a brand-aligned design agent, today announced a $7.5M seed round led by General Catalyst. The company also announced the public launch of its platform at moda.app. The round includes participation from Pear VC, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo and founders and executives from companies like Dropbox, Stripe, Segment, Google, and Scale AI.

Moda’s AI agent deeply understands a company’s brand and visual language, and creates professional-grade designs on a fully editable canvas with layers. Teams can generate presentations, social posts, reports, and other visual assets, combining the speed of AI with the precision of professional design tools.

Moda is launching today at moda.app. Thousands of beta users are already using Moda to create investor decks, marketing materials, and internal presentations.

AI tools have made it easy to generate images, but the outputs look generic, can't be edited directly, and have no brand awareness. As AI floods every channel with generated material, brand quality has become the clearest way for a company to stand out. The demand for better tools is massive.

Moda is taking a different approach. Rather than applying templates or generating static images, Moda gives every company an AI agent that learns its visual language. The system indexes their website, Google Drive, past slide decks, and existing assets to understand its brand.

Every design created in Moda feeds back into its memory, allowing the system to continuously refine its understanding of a company’s visual language.

Moda’s agent understands graphic design principles like layout, typography, color, and has built-in taste. Users can ask Moda’s agent to make changes to a design or modify content directly. Designs import and export from Google Slides and PowerPoint, so Moda slots instantly into team’s workflows with no learning curve.

Fast-growing startups like Fermat, Speak and Mintlify are already using Moda, along with hundreds of teams across sales, marketing, and operations.

“Moda has democratized on-brand asset creation for our entire go-to-market organization. It has freed up so much of my time because this was a clear gap within our team. We've already landed leads from assets created with Moda.” - Jennifer Schnadig, Chief of Staff at Fermat (Series B)

“The most important materials in a company - the pitch deck that closes a round or the sales collateral that wins a key customer - still require taste. Moda lets people work with AI to create beautiful, on-brand work while staying fully in control. It’s the product I wish I had when scaling my previous startup.” - Anvisha Pai, Co-founder and CEO of Moda

“AI makes it easy to generate content, but in the AI software era it’s much harder to create something with real taste, making design and brand judgment a true moat,” said Quentin Clark, Managing Director at General Catalyst. “Anvisha, Ravi and John deeply understand this, and with Moda they’re building a platform that combines high-quality creative with full editability and seamless workflows.”

“It’s rare that we become true power users of a portfolio company’s product, but that’s exactly what happened with Moda. We’re already using it across Pear, and seeing PearX founders use it for pitch decks as well. It shows how a thoughtfully designed AI product can become a true creative partner.” - Mar Hershenson, Managing Partner, Pear VC

Moda is built by repeat founders who have collectively built and exited multiple companies. CEO Anvisha Pai co-founded Dover, an AI recruiting company which raised $23M from Y Combinator, Founders Fund, and Tiger Global; she worked at Dropbox pre-IPO. COO Ravi Parikh co-founded Heap (valued at $960M, acquired by Contentsquare) and Airplane (acquired by Airtable). CTO John Holliman was employee #1 at Dover, and previously scaled infrastructure at Expanse (acquired by Palo Alto Networks).

Moda is live today at moda.app. The company is hiring at its office in SoHo, New York.

About Moda

Moda is an AI design platform that gives every professional a brand-aligned design agent. Unlike static image generators, Moda produces fully editable presentations, social posts, ads, and documents on a collaborative canvas that learns your brand and improves with every design. Moda is based in New York and backed by General Catalyst, Pear VC, and leaders from Dropbox, Stripe, and Segment. Learn more at moda.app.