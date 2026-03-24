ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 303

24 March 2026

Adjustment of guidance for 2025/26

Over the past period, ChemoMetec's most important market, the North American market for cell and gene therapy, has been affected by three factors that negatively affect the sales of our products:

In the autumn of 2025, the US market and our customers were affected by the lockdown of the government apparatus, and subsequently there has been a continued general restraint among a number of customers, partly as a result of the geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty. This has led to prolonged decision-making processes, which for ChemoMetec creates uncertainty as to whether a number of large orders will be received and invoiced in the financial year 2025/26.



Our customers’ implementation of automating the production of cell and gene therapies as well as of the processes within bioprocessing has proven to be more time-consuming than expected, which is due to the fact that these are large global projects across departments and countries, which is why we have seen that validations, decisions, etc. are taking longer than expected.



Customers' increased interest in the XcytoMatic platform has contributed to a slowdown in sales of NC instruments and associated consumables.





We do not face increasing competition in the market of cell counting automation, quite the opposite. ChemoMetec is involved in a continued large and growing number of automation projects, and we are consistently seeing confirmation that our XcytoMatic products are extremely attractive and competitive. We therefore expect ChemoMetec's position to be further strengthened with the upcoming introduction of the new software platform XM Octopus.

Based on the above, revenue of DKK 490-520 million is now expected in the financial year 2025/26 against the most recently announced DKK 565-580 million, while EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 260-285 million compared to the most recently announced DKK 320-335 million.

Additional Information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.