Lawmatics Announces AI Suite for Law Firms, Bringing Agentic Automation to Legal Lead Intake

San Diego, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading CRM and client acquisition platform for law firms, today announced the most significant expansion of its platform to date, adding three native AI tools that redefine how firms acquire clients, manage intake, and run day-to-day operations. Built natively inside the Lawmatics platform, QualifyAI, EngageAI, and MerlinAI give law firms the ability to instantly qualify new leads, engage prospects across every channel, and manage their operations through natural language prompts. Together, these agentic and generative AI tools help firms convert more leads into clients and operate at their full potential.

Law firms — particularly small and midsize practices — face a persistent gap between the volume of leads they receive and their capacity to respond to all of them effectively. Intake coordinators and attorneys managing high caseloads often cannot follow up with every prospect quickly enough, and leads that go cold represent real lost revenue. At the same time, the administrative burden of intake, reporting, and workflow management consumes hours that could otherwise be spent serving clients. With its AI suite, Lawmatics gives firms the capacity to respond to every opportunity, without adding to anyone's workload.

“Law firms don't lose potential new clients because of bad lawyering. They lose leads because of manual processes,” said Matt Spiegel, founder and CEO of Lawmatics. “QualifyAI, EngageAI, and MerlinAI give every firm on our platform the ability to operate at their full potential — converting more leads, serving more clients, and building the kind of practice they set out to build.”

QualifyAI is an agentic AI that evaluates incoming leads against a firm's specific criteria — including practice area, case type, and client profile — and automatically prioritizes the highest-value opportunities. Already recognized with an Excellence in AI Award from Business Intelligence Group, an independent organization that honors innovation across technology sectors, QualifyAI is the first of the three tools to reach general availability and is live for Lawmatics customers today.

“Since rolling out QualifyAI, our firm has seen better quality leads coming through, higher conversion and close rates, and we’ve lost less time on poor-fit inquiries,” said Glenn Gilmour, director of operations at Johannesmeyer & Sawyer, PLLC and a Lawmatics customer.

EngageAI deploys AI-powered outreach agents across email, phone, text, and chat, ensuring every prospect receives a timely response and continues moving through the intake process regardless of staff availability. MerlinAI, an in-platform copilot, allows users to build automations, generate reports, and surface insights using simple conversational prompts. EngageAI and MerlinAI are in production and will be released to customers in the coming months.

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