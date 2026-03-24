Sasser, Inc. Names Mark Hogland as President of Union Leasing, Inc.

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sasser, Inc., a transportation asset services and management company, today announced that it has named Mark Hogland as President of Union Leasing, Inc. He will report to Jeff Walsh, CEO of Sasser, Inc., and succeeds Todd Heemsoth, who has retired as Division President of Automotive after eight years with the company. Francis Arseneault will continue to lead Express 4x4 Truck Rental.

“We are grateful for Todd’s leadership and the impact he has made across our Automotive businesses. He leaves behind a strong foundation, and we wish him a very well-deserved retirement,” Walsh said. “We are excited to welcome Mark into this role and have great confidence in his proven leadership. The future of Union Leasing is bright, and we look forward to continued growth and momentum ahead.”

Hogland is a growth-oriented automotive executive with more than two decades of automotive leadership experience, where he has consistently driven revenue expansion, market share gains, and sustainable growth across complex business units. He is known for identifying untapped market opportunities, building scalable go-to-market strategies, and accelerating growth through customer-centric innovation and cross-functional alignment.

In his new role at Union Leasing, Hogland will focus on advancing the company’s growth strategy by expanding market presence, strengthening customer partnerships, and driving innovative fleet and mobility solutions.

“I’m excited to join Union Leasing at a time of significant opportunity for growth,” said Hogland. “Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building strategies that unlock new revenue streams, deepen customer relationships, and drive sustained market expansion. I look forward to helping accelerate growth and delivering meaningful value for our customers and stakeholders.”

About Union Leasing

Union Leasing, a Sasser Company, is one of America’s premier fleet leasing and management solutions providers, delivering highly personalized service backed by nearly 70 years of industry expertise. The company offers customized fleet management solutions and programs tailored to vehicle fleets nationwide. Distinguished by its high-touch, concierge approach and dedicated account teams, Union Leasing partners closely with clients to help achieve their business objectives. Sasser, Inc. is a family of award-winning companies specializing in Transportation Asset Leasing, Services, and Management. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and named one of Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Chicago, Sasser fosters a culture where people thrive and shared values create meaningful impact.

About Sasser, Inc.

Sasser, Inc. is a transportation asset services and management company with roots that began in Chicago 95 years ago and is employee-owned through an ESOP. What started as a single company has grown to include five subsidiaries: Chicago Freight Car, CF Rail Services, Union Leasing, Express 4X4 Truck Rental, and Falcon Lease. Our businesses are leaders in providing commercial- and industrial-focused rail, shipping, vehicle, and aviation transportation equipment solutions, including leasing, fleet management, repair, maintenance, and innovative technology services. Recognized as a leading Chicago employer by Crain’s and Fortune, Sasser prides itself on supporting a culture that empowers, recognizes, and rewards employees. For more information about Sasser Family Companies, visit www.sasser.com.

SOURCE Sasser, Inc.

Contact:

Carlos Oropeza

Director of Marketing, Automotive

1 (800) 517-0455

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