Inside Self-Storage World Expo 2026 Returns to Las Vegas with 40+ Seminars and Unmatched Industry Insights

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Inside Self-Storage (ISS) World Expo, the leading event for the self-storage industry, returns to Las Vegas with education taking place April 7-10, and exhibits April 8-9 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center. The event unites owners, managers, investors and developers seeking to successfully launch or expand a self-storage business. Designed to cater to professionals at every level, ISS World Expo serves as a comprehensive platform and resource for growth and collaboration.

As the leading education and networking event for the industry, ISS World Expo offers attendees the opportunity to explore cutting-edge trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of self-storage. From facility owners and operators to investors and developers, the event delivers actionable insights and resources to help professionals thrive in a competitive marketplace.

Keynote Presentation with Molly Bloom

The expo will begin with a keynote presentation titled “Molly’s Game: How to Make Every Self-Storage Customer Feel Like a High Roller,” featuring Molly Bloom, entrepreneur, bestselling author and motivational speaker. Bloom will share her expertise in creating exclusive, high-value customer experiences and offer practical strategies for applying these principles to elevate self-storage operations.





Exhibit Hall

ISS World Expo will feature more than 250 exhibitors in the exhibit hall, showcasing a range of products and services essential for industry success. Attendees will have access to everything needed to optimize and enhance self-storage operations, with products spanning 79 categories, including professional services such as accounting and tax solutions, business insurance, financing options, and operational consulting. The show floor will also highlight cutting-edge products and materials, including advanced security systems, climate-control solutions, coatings and waterproofing, door hardware, fire-protection equipment, locks, and innovative lighting products.

Educational Sessions

Attendees can explore 42 expertly curated seminars across six dynamic tracks: Building, Investing, Management, Ownership, Technology and Tomorrow. Each track dives deep into critical topics such as facility development, operational strategies, market trends, and future innovations, equipping professionals with actionable insights to drive success in the evolving self-storage landscape. Attendees will gain actionable insights and practical knowledge to enhance expertise and drive business success.

Additionally, eight half-day workshops will delve into specialized topics, including development, digital marketing, investing, management/operations and others. These workshops are tailored to equip professionals with the tools and resources needed to excel in their specific roles.





Table Talks

Table Talks, also known as “roundtable discussions,” offer moderated, informal conversations centered on a variety of specific industry topics. Each session begins with a brief presentation by the table host, followed by open dialogue and Q&A. These discussions provide a unique opportunity for attendees to exchange ideas, gain insights, and connect with peers in an interactive format.





Exhibitor Theater

The Exhibitor Theater, open April 8 and 9 on the show floor, will host product presentations and demonstrations to provide attendees with critical insights from leading brands. Exhibitors signed on to present in the Exhibitor Theater include 6Storage Software Solutions, Dual Entry, Forge Building Co., Storage Building Co. and Yardi.

The full education agenda can be found at www.issworldexpo.com.

Women in Storage Education (WISE)

An engaging discussion on the role of women in the evolution of self-storage will highlight professional strategies and industry insights from female leaders. This session invites audience participation through questions and shared perspectives, fostering meaningful connections among women from all areas of the self-storage industry. The event will feature two hours of presentations and conversations, followed by a cocktail hour to encourage networking and collaboration in a spirited and inspiring atmosphere.

Additional Events at ISS World Expo

Party on the Plaza : Sponsored exclusively by Trachte Building Systems, this evening event on the Forum Plaza offers attendees a chance to celebrate and network with peers.

: Sponsored exclusively by Trachte Building Systems, this evening event on the Forum Plaza offers attendees a chance to celebrate and network with peers. Hoops for a Cause : Participants can compete in Pop-A-Shot basketball to raise funds for charitable organizations, in partnership with Charity Storage.

: Participants can compete in Pop-A-Shot basketball to raise funds for charitable organizations, in partnership with Charity Storage. Boat/RV-Storage Facility Tour: A tour of Love’s Storage Solutions in Las Vegas will showcase innovative carports and solar-support panels.





Industry Insights

“The self-storage has accelerated into a sector capable of sustaining itself even amid headwinds and continues to note steady growth and stability,” shares Dana Hicks, Group Director of Inside Self-Storage World Expo. “Through the extensive education and programming available at the event, ISS World Expo equips professionals with the foresight, expertise, and resources to lead the charge in shaping the industry’s evolution and long-term strength.”

Join Us in 2026

Registration is open for ISS World Expo. To attend, please visit www.issworldexpo.com.

About ISS World Expo

ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers.

Follow ISS World Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X for the most up-to-date information on the 2026 event.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@Informa.com

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