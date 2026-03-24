NeoPass unveils a compliant solution for accessing digital assets across the CIS region





Expanding access to crypto infrastructure

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoPass has introduced a new product aimed at improving how users in the CIS region and the broader ruble zone access digital assets. The solution is designed to simplify the process of funding crypto exchange accounts, allowing users to initiate transactions directly from their bank cards or accounts without relying on peer-to-peer services or complex intermediary flows.

This approach is intended to make the onboarding experience more straightforward while maintaining a structured and compliant framework. By reducing unnecessary steps and simplifying user interaction, the product lowers the entry barrier for those looking to engage with digital assets.

In addition to its current capabilities, NeoPass is actively working on adding support for more local currencies, which will help broaden accessibility and improve the overall user experience across its operating regions. This expansion is expected to make the solution more adaptable to different markets and user needs.

Streamlined funding and transaction efficiency

The newly launched solution supports direct transfers to crypto platforms and can be used across both centralized exchanges and decentralized ecosystems. One of the key features includes QR-code-based payments, which offer a fast and efficient way to initiate transactions.

On average, the full transaction cycle — from the moment a user creates a request to the confirmation on the blockchain — takes approximately 3–4 minutes. This relatively short processing time helps users respond more quickly to market opportunities while maintaining a consistent and predictable transaction flow.

Transactions are carried out through a regulated financial infrastructure in cooperation with a licensed partner. All operations undergo mandatory checks in line with applicable requirements, ensuring transparency and helping to mitigate potential risks for users. This framework supports a more stable and reliable transaction environment.

A balanced approach to compliance and usability

“As the digital asset market continues to evolve, users are looking not only for speed and convenience, but also for solutions that operate within a clear and structured framework,” commented a NeoPass representative. “Our goal is to combine financial infrastructure and technology in a way that delivers both reliability and ease of use.”

By focusing on a compliance-oriented model, NeoPass aims to create an environment where users can interact with crypto services more confidently. The solution is built to align with regulatory expectations, helping reduce operational friction and providing a more stable entry point into the digital asset ecosystem.

Supporting diverse use cases in digital finance

Funds transferred through NeoPass can be used for a wide range of activities, including trading on crypto exchanges and participation in decentralized finance protocols. This flexibility allows users to engage with different segments of the digital asset market depending on their preferences and strategies.

Such versatility is particularly important in a rapidly evolving market, where users often seek tools that can support multiple use cases within a single infrastructure. By enabling both trading and DeFi participation, the solution offers a unified entry point into the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Looking ahead, NeoPass plans to continue expanding its network of integrations with international crypto platforms that operate within the CIS region. These developments are expected to further enhance accessibility and provide users with more options when interacting with digital assets.

About NeoPass

NeoPass is a fintech solution focused on developing infrastructure for digital asset operations. It provides users in the CIS region and the broader ruble zone with a structured and compliant way to access crypto markets, combining regulated financial frameworks with modern technological solutions.

Website: https://neopass.me

Media contact: info@neopass.me

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