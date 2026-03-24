HRT Mobile Welding Launches Mobile Welding Services for Tri-Valley Commercial and Industrial Clients

LIVERMORE, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HRT Mobile Welding, a new licensed mobile welding and fabrication contractor, has commenced operations in Livermore, California, bringing professional on-site welding services directly to commercial and industrial facilities throughout the Tri-Valley region.

Founded in October 2024 by Owner and Operator Kyle Shannon, the company addresses a critical need for businesses requiring immediate welding and fabrication work without the downtime and logistics challenges associated with transporting equipment to off-site repair facilities. The service launch comes as local contractors, industrial facilities, and agricultural operations increasingly seek efficient solutions for on-site metalwork repairs and custom fabrication projects.

HRT Mobile Welding operates two fully equipped welding trucks alongside an in-shop facility, enabling the company to handle both emergency repairs and planned fabrication projects. Shannon holds a California C60 contractor's license, ensuring all work meets state regulatory standards and industry best practices.

"Businesses in the Tri-Valley region need reliable welding services that come to them, eliminating costly equipment transport and minimizing operational disruptions," said Kyle Shannon, Owner and Founder of HRT Mobile Welding. "Our mobile capabilities allow us to respond quickly to urgent repair needs while also supporting scheduled maintenance and custom fabrication projects directly at client locations."

The company's service portfolio encompasses a comprehensive range of welding and fabrication solutions tailored specifically for business-to-business clients. Industrial facilities can access immediate repair services for production equipment, while contractors benefit from on-site structural steel work and custom metal fabrication. Agricultural operations throughout the region now have access to field repairs and equipment modifications without hauling machinery to distant repair shops.

Mobile welding services from HRT Mobile Welding include MIG, TIG, and stick welding processes, accommodating various metal types and project specifications. The company's mobile units carry professional-grade equipment capable of handling projects ranging from minor repairs to substantial fabrication work, ensuring businesses receive the same quality of service they would expect from a traditional welding shop.

The timing of the company's launch aligns with increasing demand for mobile trade services across California's industrial and commercial sectors. Recent industry data indicates that businesses prioritize service providers who can minimize equipment downtime and eliminate transportation logistics, particularly for time-sensitive repairs and modifications.

"We recognized that many businesses were losing valuable production time simply transporting equipment for welding repairs," Shannon added. "By bringing our expertise and equipment directly to client sites, we help companies maintain productivity while receiving professional welding services tailored to their specific needs."

HRT Mobile Welding serves the entire Tri-Valley area, including Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and surrounding communities. The company's mobile service model particularly benefits facilities with large or permanently installed equipment that cannot be easily transported, as well as businesses requiring after-hours or emergency welding services.





As a locally-owned business, HRT Mobile Welding maintains a commitment to supporting the regional economy while providing responsive, professional welding services to commercial and industrial clients throughout the Tri-Valley region.

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For more information about HRT Mobile Welding, contact the company here:



HRT Mobile Welding

Kyle Shannon

(925) 518-6694

hello@hrtmobilewelding.com

3555c First St, Livermore, CA 94551