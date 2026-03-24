Modern Vision Centers Offers Refractive Lens Exchange in West Des Moines, Iowa

West Des Moines, Iowa, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Des Moines, Iowa - March 24, 2026 - -

Modern Vision Centers, a LASIK surgeon and vision correction specialist located in West Des Moines, Iowa, provides Refractive Lens Exchange as a long-term vision correction option for qualifying patients throughout the Des Moines metro area. As a physician-owned practice, Modern Vision Centers serves residents of West Des Moines, Des Moines, Urbandale, and Ankeny with access to all seven modern vision correction procedures, ensuring that each patient's candidacy is evaluated against the full spectrum of available options rather than a limited selection of treatments. The practice has published a detailed resource for patients across the region, Refractive Lens Exchange, which covers candidacy criteria, advanced intraocular lens technologies, and post-procedure recovery expectations.

Patients in Des Moines and surrounding communities who are not ideal candidates for laser-based procedures such as LASIK or SMILE may be well served by Refractive Lens Exchange. RLE is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure that replaces the eye's natural lens with a customized intraocular lens (IOL) designed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and reading vision difficulty, reducing or eliminating dependence on glasses or contact lenses. The procedure is typically suited for patients over the age of 45, and because RLE removes the natural crystalline lens — the structure in which cataracts develop — the procedure eliminates future cataract development in the treated eye, removing the need for cataract surgery later in life. The outpatient procedure takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes per eye, and most patients notice meaningful improvement in their vision within the first several days of recovery.

Modern Vision Centers offers a range of advanced IOL options to Refractive Lens Exchange patients in West Des Moines and throughout Des Moines, Urbandale, and Ankeny. Available lens technologies include Light Adjustable Lenses, which can be fine-tuned after surgery using ultraviolet light for enhanced precision and personalized correction; Toric lenses for patients whose vision is significantly affected by astigmatism; Extended Depth of Focus IOLs, which deliver a continuous range of clarity across near, intermediate, and far distances; and multifocal and trifocal lenses designed to address reading vision needs while maintaining functional distance sight. Each lens recommendation is guided by the practice's EyeAnalysis, a comprehensive 60-minute diagnostic examination that evaluates eye health and refractive status in far greater depth than a standard consultation. As the only Des Moines-area practice offering all seven modern vision correction procedures — LASIK, SMILE, PRK, EVO ICL, Refractive Lens Exchange, Laser Cataract Surgery, and Blended Vision — Modern Vision Centers evaluates each patient's candidacy across the complete range of options before any recommendation is made.

"The breadth of procedures available at Modern Vision Centers is what allows us to prioritize what is genuinely right for each patient's unique eyes and lifestyle rather than defaulting to the most common option," said Dr. Drew Dickson, MD, PCEO, board-certified ophthalmologist, the only Fellow of the World College of Refractive Surgery in Iowa, and founder of Modern Vision Centers. "As the only Fellow of the World College of Refractive Surgery in Iowa — a credential held by fewer than 3.33% of refractive surgeons nationwide — my role is to evaluate the complete spectrum of procedures and identify the approach that best serves each individual patient."

"For patients in the Des Moines area exploring lens-based vision correction, the consultation process is where outcomes are shaped," said Dr. Brandon Menke, MD, board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained surgeon at Modern Vision Centers. "Precise diagnostics, a thorough understanding of each patient's visual goals, and access to the full range of IOL technologies are what allow us to deliver meaningful, personalized results."

Modern Vision Centers is located at 6880 EP True Pkwy Suite 110, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266, providing accessible care for patients from Des Moines, Urbandale, Ankeny, and surrounding communities throughout the greater metropolitan area. Driving directions from Des Moines to the West Des Moines location are available online.

For more information about Refractive Lens Exchange at Modern Vision Centers in West Des Moines and Des Moines, Iowa, visit mvcvision.com. The practice can also be found through the Modern Vision Centers profile on Google Maps. As a physician-owned practice dedicated exclusively to vision correction, Modern Vision Centers remains committed to providing patients throughout the Des Moines metropolitan area with access to advanced lens-based procedures and the full range of modern vision correction options.

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For more information about Modern Vision Centers, contact the company here:



Modern Vision Centers

Jordan Maddox

(515) 674-2020

jmaddexkopp@aligned.vision

6880 EP True Pkwy Suite 110, West Des Moines, IA 50266