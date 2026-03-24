Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Surpasses $1 Million in 2025 Grants; Sets $10 Million Program Funding Goal by 2028

MARIETTA, Ga., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announced the recipients of its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (Yamaha OAI) fourth quarter 2025 grants, awarding nearly $250,000 to 11 organizations across nine states. The funding supports critical trail infrastructure improvements, bridge construction projects designed to protect fish habitats, youth riding education, and community-led trail stewardship.

The fourth quarter awards bring Yamaha OAI's total 2025 funding to more than $1 million, advancing the program toward its goal of $10 million in grants funded by 2028 in celebration of the program’s 20th anniversary.

"For nearly 20 years, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has invested in the future of outdoor recreation through the belief that access is for everyone,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. "Every grant supports local partners working to improve trails, protect natural resources, and help riders enjoy public lands responsibly. For those doing the hard work on the ground, we want to meet their ambition with our own goals for 2028 to make sure they know we are a resource today and moving into the future.”

The Q4 2025 grant recipients and their supporting Yamaha dealerships include:

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority (Brushy Mountain Powersports) – Pedro Shoun Lane Trailhead Improvements

– Pedro Shoun Lane Trailhead Improvements Friends of Cow Mountain (Hillside Powersports) – Cow Mountain Trail Restoration

– Cow Mountain Trail Restoration Hazard Perry County Economic Development Alliance (Ride Center USA) – Leatherwood Off-Road Park

– Leatherwood Off-Road Park Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation (Five Valley Yamaha) – Lolo Motorway Corridor Maintenance

– Lolo Motorway Corridor Maintenance Norsemen Motorcycle Club (Larson's Cycle) – AlanDale Trail System Rehabilitation

AlanDale Trail System Rehabilitation Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (Roseville Motorsports) – Verdi Ridge Trail Construction

Verdi Ridge Trail Construction Sierra Foundation, Rich Oliver Mystery School (Rich Oliver Racing, Inc.) – Ride and Wrench Spring Camp

Ride and Wrench Spring Camp Trails Preservation Alliance (Apex Sports) – Colorado OHV Partner Club Meeting and Trail Maintenance Support

– Colorado OHV Partner Club Meeting and Trail Maintenance Support WA Ridge Runners MC (Cycle Barn) – Mad River Trail Maintenance





The last quarter of 2025 also featured projects that provided an opportunity for the Yamaha OAI to collaborate with the Yamaha Rightwaters program to ensure access to adventure on land and water:

Snake River Trails Alliance (Adventure Motorsports) – Winnemucca Creek Bridge Construction

Winnemucca Creek Bridge Construction Town of Fort Kent (Rogers Sport Center) – Perley Brook Bridge Reconstruction





The Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly. The program prioritizes projects that support safe and responsible OHV use, improve and maintain trails, and protect long-term public land access.

The application deadline for Q2 2026 grants is June 30. Public land managers, riding clubs, land stewardship, and outdoor recreation organizations are encouraged to apply at YamahaOAI.com.

Follow Yamaha Outdoors on social media @YamahaOutdoors and share your adventures with #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad.

FAQ: Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Q4 2025 Grants

Q: What is the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (Yamaha OAI)?

A: The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is a grant program from Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, that supports projects improving and protecting access to public lands and outdoor recreation opportunities, including initiatives focused on safe and responsible OHV recreation.

Q: How much funding is included in the Q4 2025 grant cycle?

A: Nearly $250,000 in Yamaha OAI grants was awarded to 11 organizations across nine states in the fourth-quarter 2025 cycle.

Q: What types of projects do Yamaha OAI grants support?

A: Yamaha OAI grants support projects including but not limited to trail infrastructure improvements, trail restoration and maintenance, bridge construction and reconstruction projects, youth riding education programs, and community-led trail stewardship efforts.

Q: How much did Yamaha OAI award in total grants during 2025?

A: The program’s total 2025 grant funding exceeded $1 million.

Q: What is Yamaha OAI’s long-term funding goal?

A: Yamaha OAI has set a goal of surpassing $10 million in total program grant funding by 2028, in connection with the program’s 20th anniversary.

Q: Who is eligible to apply for Yamaha OAI grants?

A: Public land managers, riding clubs, land stewardship organizations, and outdoor recreation organizations can apply for a Yamaha OAI grant.

Q: How often does Yamaha OAI award grants?

A: Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards grants quarterly.

Q: What does Yamaha OAI prioritize when awarding grants?

A: The program prioritizes projects that enhance safe and responsible OHV use, improve and maintain trails, and protect long-term public land access.

Q: When is the next application deadline mentioned in the release?

A: The application deadline for second-quarter 2026 grants is June 30.

Q: Where can organizations apply for a Yamaha OAI grant?

A: Organizations can apply at YamahaOAI.com.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $8 million contributed to over 550 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations, including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

For updated guidelines, the application form, and the latest Outdoor Access Initiative news, please visit YamahaOAI.com. If you have specific inquiries about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, you can reach the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or send correspondence to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

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