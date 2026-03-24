Portkey’s Gateway is Now Fully Open Source, Processing over 1 Trillion Tokens Every Day

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portkey , the control plane for production AI, today launched a newly unified Gateway and made it completely open source. Everything that previously required a separate SaaS subscription — governance, observability, authentication, cost controls — is now open source, along with their new MCP Gateway for governing AI agents across enterprise tools and systems.

Portkey's Gateway already runs in the critical path of production AI systems at global scale, processing 1T+ tokens and 120M+ AI requests every day, managing $180M+ in annualized AI spend, and supporting 24,000+ organizations worldwide. By open-sourcing its Gateway, Portkey is making this proven, enterprise-grade infrastructure available to every engineering team building production AI.

Portkey Gateway: Built for the era of agentic AI

Portkey's initial Gateway gave engineering teams the foundation they needed to run AI in production: fast, reliable routing across every major model and provider. This release builds on that with a full governance and cost control layer, while adding the ability to manage and govern agentic workflows through the newly open-sourced MCP Gateway.

“The next phase of AI is already being shaped by agents interacting with the world around them,” said Rohit Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Portkey. “Once agents access tools, query systems, and execute actions, they stop being software features and start becoming operational actors inside the enterprise. At that point, companies need the same thing they rely on for any critical infrastructure: a control plane that governs access, enforces policy, and provides visibility into what’s happening in real time. Our open-sourced Gateway provides that foundation for the agentic era.”

What’s New:

Usage policies — Define and enforce model usage rules, limits, and access controls at the gateway level

— Define and enforce model usage rules, limits, and access controls at the gateway level Model catalog — A continuously updated registry of models across providers

— A continuously updated registry of models across providers Control plane connection — connect the gateway to observability and management infrastructure

— connect the gateway to observability and management infrastructure Real-time metrics — Track cost, latency, and usage in real time

— Track cost, latency, and usage in real time MCP registry — Discover, manage, and version MCP servers in one place

— Discover, manage, and version MCP servers in one place Enterprise-grade authentication — Built-in support for OAuth 2.1, OAuth 2.0, for MCP traffic





The announcement builds on Portkey’s rapid growth as the control plane for production AI. The company recently raised a $15 million Series A led by Elevation Capital with participation from Lightspeed to expand its platform and support the next generation of AI infrastructure.

To learn more about Gateway and access the open-source project today, visit portkey.ai .

About Portkey

Portkey is the production control plane for AI that never breaks: a unified platform that sits in the path of every model request and agent action to provide governance, observability, reliability, and cost control. As AI becomes critical infrastructure, Portkey gives engineering teams operational reliability while giving finance teams real-time visibility and accountability. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises across finance, pharma, and technology, Portkey manages more than $180M in annualized LLM spend, governing more than 1 trillion tokens daily. Backed by Elevation Capital and Lightspeed, Portkey is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at portkey.ai .