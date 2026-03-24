Redis Named to Fast Company’s 2026 List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis , the world’s fastest data platform, today announced that the company has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

As AI moves from experimentation into production, the constraint is no longer just model quality. The harder problem is delivering the right context to an agent at the right time, in a form it can actually use. Teams commonly run into issues like slow and expensive large language models, hallucinated outputs, long time to value, and tech stacks that were never designed for high-throughput, low-latency AI workloads. Add in the complexity of rethinking data pipelines, managing short- and long-term memory, and implementing agentic memory, and progress stalls fast.

By bringing together streaming data, vector search, operational data, and agent memory in a single platform, Redis acts as a real-time context engine that gathers, synchronizes, and serves the data AI applications need to respond both accurately and at speed. It provides a fast, unified, stateful layer for context and memory, enabling agents to retrieve relevant information across structured data, unstructured data, and ongoing interactions. Designed to keep agents grounded, current, and effective, Redis supports the demands of longer-running, real-world workflows.

With the increased focus on AI infrastructure, Redis surpassed $300M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in January, demonstrating the growing demand for memory and context infrastructure for AI and agentic systems.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Redis

Redis is the world’s fastest data platform. From its open source origins in 2011 to becoming the #1 cited brand for caching solutions, Redis has helped more than 10,000 customers build, scale, and deploy the apps our world runs on. With multi-cloud and on-prem databases for caching, vector search, and more, Redis helps digital businesses set a new standard for app speed.

Located in San Francisco, Austin, London, and Tel Aviv, Redis is internationally recognized as the leader in building fast apps fast. Learn more at redis.io .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

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