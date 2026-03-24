HPE Recognizes Carahsoft as Public Sector Distributor of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Public Sector Distributor of the Year for 2025 by HPE (NYSE: HPE), a leader in essential enterprise technology. The award was announced at HPE’s Public Sector Summit and acknowledges Carahsoft’s commitment to expanding access to HPE’s solutions across the Public Sector while delivering trusted, consistent collaboration.

“We are pleased to name Carahsoft as our Public Sector Distributor of the Year for 2025,” said Ludivine Rougeron, HPE’s North America Distribution Leader. “This award is a testament to the company’s hard work and dedication to putting partners and customers first. Carahsoft’s combination of scale, precision, collaborative approach and measurable impact positioned the company as a true extension of HPE’s Public Sector go-to-market engine.”

Carahsoft has served as HPE’s Public Sector distributor since 2021, providing the resources, expertise and scale necessary to support sustained success across the Public Sector. The Carahsoft team has led a high volume of field events, technical trainings, partner enablement programs and customer-focused campaigns. Through successful execution of sales and marketing initiatives, Carahsoft has become one of HPE’s most reliable partner training engines. The company also supported several multivendor initiatives, while maintaining a high standard of operational excellence.

“Carahsoft being named HPE’s Public Sector Distributor of the Year for 2025 reflects the strength of our partnership,” said Joe Tabatabaian, Sales Director who oversees the HPE Team at Carahsoft. “Over the past year, we have helped expand HPE’s reach across the Public Sector through impactful sales and marketing initiatives. Carahsoft, alongside our reseller partners, look forward to further strengthening our partnership with HPE to equip more agencies with its advanced cloud service automation capabilities.”

HPE’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7470 or HPE@carahsoft.com; or register for HPE’s and Carahsoft’s upcoming webinar series “Partner Portal Training Series 2026,” designed to help valued partners unlock the full potential of the HPE Partner Portal.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com