Bullhorn, SIA expand Staffing Indicator with Light Industrial, Office/Clerical reporting

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn , the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, and Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) today announced a significant expansion of the SIA | Bullhorn Staffing Indicator , including a fully redesigned dashboard, two new segments, a new average weekly hours-per-worker metric and hours now tracked by occupations rather than industry.

Launched in partnership with SIA in 2021, the Staffing Indicator is a weekly index relied on by thousands of staffing executives and economists. It tracks hours worked for more than 200,000 workers employed by hundreds of staffing firms using Bullhorn's technology across a range of industries, occupations and regions nationwide.

The expansion comes as the temporary staffing market faces uneven demand shifts across jobs, with some segments growing while others contract.

New segment reporting: Light Industrial and Office/Clerical

Previous editions of the Indicator reported Light Industrial and Office/Clerical hours together under the Commercial segment, but beginning this week, these segments will be reported separately to provide greater granularity into two categories that are experiencing distinct trends.

With these changes, the Indicator now tracks five segments: Professional, Commercial, IT, Light Industrial and Office/Clerical.

Occupation-based classification

Made possible by AI that can organize thousands of job titles by occupation weekly, the enhanced Indicator now classifies each worker's hours based on job title rather than the industry their employer operates in. For example, administrative assistants and office managers are now classified under clerical occupations regardless of whether they work in healthcare, manufacturing or software. The new classification has been applied retroactively across the full historical dataset, dating back to January 2019.

This significant update offers a unique view into the trends shaping job demand across occupations. As AI adoption accelerates and macroeconomic forces continue to reshape the labor market, understanding how demand is shifting across occupations, not just industries, is more critical than ever.

The data will also now include average weekly hours per worker for each segment, which will provide an early read on staffing demand since changes in hours typically precede changes in headcount.

With these updates, the Indicator becomes the definitive weekly resource for staffing leaders and economists, offering the clearest and most complete picture of U.S. temporary staffing trends available.

The enhanced Staffing Indicator and redesigned dashboard are available now at bullhorn.com/insights/staffing-industry-indicator .