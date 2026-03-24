Enjoy this Spring, the sunshine, and the soul of La Paz, B.C.S.

La Paz, B.C.S., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Paz, B.C.S. – Oh yes! Spring is in the air, and it's time to head to paradise. Grab your flip-flops, T-shirt, shorts, and walk, run, dive, swim, drive, or ride through La Paz, B.C.S. The land between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California. The perfect mix of desert and sea.

The Boardwalk

Before you dive into the ocean or head inland to the desert, take a leisurely stroll downtown to enjoy the history and atmosphere of this community. There are sights you can’t miss:

The top spot is the boardwalk or “malecón”. A stunning location in front of the Gulf of California, where you can experience the city, “the paceño mood”, watch the sunset, and enjoy a delicious ice cream. If you're into sports, this spot is ideal for running early in the morning or late in the evening. The “malecón” also features a bike lane perfect for cycling and rollerblading.

Art Museum

One block from the boardwalk kiosk, you arrive at the Baja California Sur Art Museum, a striking building that opened in 2020 and showcases modern and contemporary artworks. A place to explore traditions alongside new ideas.

Here, you can discover unique pieces of Mexican art, such as “El Vochol.” A Volkswagen Beetle — a very popular car in Mexico in the last century — with an astonishing Huichol art intervention. Absolutely one-of-a-kind piece of art.

The Founder Families

At the back of the building, dozens of street lamps have been installed, each representing a family that founded the city. This monument is a celebratory recognition of those who challenge themselves and call this desert home.

Another must-see spot for photos.

Velasco Garden

In front of the Art Museum, you can visit Velasco Garden (Jardín Velasco), a beautiful historic spot in downtown. Built in 1875, it was the first public space of its kind in La Paz, B.C.S.

A central kiosk, beautiful trees, and benches add to the charm of this square.

Our Lady of La Paz Cathedral.

Crossing the Velasco Garden, you can admire Our Lady of La Paz Cathedral (Nuestra Señora de La Paz), another jewel of the city and a key building for understanding the magic and soul of this municipality. It was founded in 1720 and has undergone several interventions over time.

A vivid account of the Jesuits' journeys and the mission routes across the Baja Peninsula.

The Origins of La Paz, B.C.S.

Believe it or not, La Paz, BCS, has a remarkable history of being founded five times. Hernán Cortés named it La Santa Cruz Port in 1535; years later, in 1596, Sebastián Vizcaíno gave the territory the name La Paz.

After that, in 1683, Admiral Isidro de Atondo y Antillón named this region Our Lady of La Paz. Then, the Jesuits established the Mission of La Paz in 1720.

Finally, in 1975, La Paz was designated a municipality and became the capital of the newly established State of Baja California Sur.

But, of course, before all these ventures and foundations, today's Baja Peninsula was inhabited by many groups, such as Pericúes, Guaycuras, Cochimíes, and Yumanos. An incredible history spanning millennia.

The Desert and The Ocean are The Limits

After discovering the downtown area, it’s time to explore the desert, the Gulf of California, and the Pacific Ocean. March offers ideal weather to experience these stunning ecosystems at your own pace and on your schedule.

Plan Your Journey

Visit the websites of La Paz, B.C.S., for information and details: www.golapaz.com .

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For media inquiries in Canada, please contact:

Mauricio Reyna, mreyna@gpoeuroamerica.com

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