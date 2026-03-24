Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 23 March 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 39.6 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a special dividend of 4.6 pence per share which will be paid on 1 April 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 13 March 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619