Integrity Short Term Government Fund (MDSIX) Receives 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

MINOT, N.D., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Viking Funds is proud to announce the Integrity Short Term Government Fund (Institutional Class: MDSIX) has received two 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. These awards recognize the Fund for achieving the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (risk-adjusted) scores in the U.S. Short Government Funds category over the 3-year and 5-year periods ended December 31, 2025.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from LSEG Lipper, which reflects the disciplined investment approach of our sub-advisor, M.D. Sass, LLC,” said Shannon Radke, CEO of Integrity Viking. “M.D. Sass has specialized in Agency securities for more than 30 years, and their expertise has helped us deliver a differentiated strategy focused on short-duration, government-backed securities.”

Lipkee Lu, Director of Fixed Income at M.D. Sass, added, “This award highlights our commitment to delivering consistent, risk-adjusted results for our clients. We appreciate the trust of our investors and look forward to continuing to serve their needs.”

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, now in their fourth decade, are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating — a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest score in each eligible classification receives the award. Winners are selected objectively with no nomination process.

Integrity Viking Funds is headquartered in Minot, ND. Viking Fund Management, LLC serves as the Fund's advisor. Integrity Viking Funds, together with subsidiaries Viking Fund Management, LLC, Integrity Fund Services, LLC, and Integrity Funds Distributor, LLC, sponsors, manages and advises 12 mutual funds with a variety of equity and fixed-income portfolios. More information is available at integrityvikingfunds.com or by calling 800-276-1262.

Class I share returns for the period ended 12/31/2025: YTD 7.89%, 1-year 7.89%, 3-years 6.56%, 5-years 2.23%, 10-years 2.14%, SI 1.77%; Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses Gross of Fee Waivers and Expense Reimbursements is 0.84%; Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses After Fee Waivers and Expense Reimbursements is 0.55%; 30-Day SEC Yield is 2.658% subsidized, 2.370% unsubsidized.

Integrity Viking Funds are sold by prospectus only. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the investment company. You may obtain a prospectus at no cost from your financial adviser or from integrityvikingfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Performance data quoted represents past performance which does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares may be worth more or less than their original cost when redeemed. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please visit integrityvikingfunds.com.

Distributed by Integrity Funds Distributor, LLC.