[Latest] Global Nicotinic Acid Market Size/Share Worth USD 536 Million by 2035 at a 3.23% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Nicotinic Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nicotinic Acid Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 390.04 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 402.64 Million in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 536 Million by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.23% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Nicotinic Acid Market Revenue and Trends

Nicotinic acid market’s drivers include rising demand for nicotinic acid (also called vitamin B3) across animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and personal care verticals. The key dynamics include rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the need to manage them, rising awareness regarding metabolic health, and advantages associated with skin health. Vitamin B3 is also increasingly being used in fortified beverages, functional foods, and dietary supplements.

Economies such as China and India are poised to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period due to technological advancements with respect to the production of synthetic vitamin B3. At the same time, volatility in prices of raw materials could restrain the market.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Nicotinic Acid Market?

There is an increased emphasis on nutrition and preventive healthcare as consumers are increasingly recognizing the vitality of micronutrients like vitamin B3 in the maintenance of metabolic health, the improvement of cholesterol levels, and the support of overall well-being. This paradigm shift is particularly pronounced amidst rising incidences of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, which has resulted in a higher demand for fortified food products and dietary supplements containing nicotinic acid. Plus, expansion of functional food and nutraceutical industries is substantially contributing toward market growth as the manufacturers are incorporating vitamin B3 into cereals, energy drinks, and health supplements. In the pharmaceutical sector, nicotinic acid is being used in formulating dermatological treatments and lipid management solutions. On the other hand, rising awareness of anti-aging solutions and skin health has increased its adoption in personal care products and cosmetics, thereby strengthening its position further.

The animal feed vertical is another major consumer of vitamin B3, wherein it is used as an important additive for enhancing growth of livestock, improving digestion, and increasing productivity, especially in swine farming and poultry. This demand is increasing alongside the intensification of the animal husbandry practices and meat consumption. Also, faster economic development of the Asia Pacific’s economies is fueling expansion of the market. Advancements with regard to production technologies also make nicotinic acid broadly available and more cost-effective.

(A free sample of the Nicotinic Acid report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Nicotinic Acid report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insights

By Source

The natural sources are leading the global nicotinic acid market owing to a robust shift toward plant-based, clean-label, and minimally processed ingredients, especially in the functional foods, nutraceuticals, and personal care products, wherein nicotinic acid is looked upon as a more bioavailable, safer, and holistic product. This demand is re-instilled by rising awareness regarding lifestyle-related ailments, whereby the consumers are prompted to prefer nutrients sourced from whole foods like legumes, grains, and yeast over their synthetic counterparts. Plus, the market players are opting for marketing strategies highlighting “sustainability” and “natural origin,” which does help brands in differentiating their offerings and capturing the premium segments. Advancements in extraction technologies and fermentation have also enhanced the scalability and cost-effectiveness of natural production.

By Form

Nicotinic acid’s dry form leads the market owing to its superlative stability, ease of handling in comparison with liquid formulations, and longer shelf life. Also, the probability of degradation of the dry form due to environmental hazards is less, thereby rendering it suitable for transportation, storage, and bulk production. Plus, it does offer better flexibility regarding formulation, thereby allowing it to be effortlessly incorporated into pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and food fortification products without needing complicated preservation systems.

By Application

The animal feed segment leads the nicotinic acid market majorly owing to the vital role played in the improvement of livestock health, feed efficiency, and higher performance. Vitamin B3 is broadly used in the form of a dietary supplement in swine, poultry, and ruminant feed for supporting metabolism, improving utilization of energy, and averting nutritional deficiencies that are bound to hamper productivity. Rising demand for high class dairy, poultry, and meat products has visibly raised the requirement of feed rich in nutrients, which is, in turn, encouraging incorporation of nicotinic acid on a larger scale. Cost-effectiveness is another factor adding to the market revenue.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Nicotinic Acid market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Nicotinic Acid market forward?

What are the Nicotinic Acid Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Nicotinic Acid Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Nicotinic Acid market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America rules the nicotinic acid market. This is credited to rising consumer awareness as well as preference for fortified food products and nutritional supplements. Its role in extending support to the overall health, inclusive of cardiovascular ailments and metabolism, has contributed to its popularity amongst health-centric consumers in North America. Also, a robust regulatory framework has supported the growth of the market by ascertaining efficacy standards and product safety.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the nicotinic acid market during the forecast period due to increased realization amongst the consumers regarding the important role played by nicotinic acid in the promotion of overall health and different applications across several sectors. The governments are also laying down stringent regulations regarding the incorporation of vitamin B3 in diet due to functional advantages. Cosmetic enhancements are adding to the market expansion.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 402.64 Million Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 536 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 390.04 Million CAGR Growth Rate 3.23% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Source, Form, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

February 2024 witnessed the launch of Nature Made Advanced Multi Gummies, claiming to serve 60% of the overall nutrients per serving in everyday multivitamin gummies. The gummies are a good source of calcium and magnesium with an exceptional source of eight combined B vitamins.

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List of the prominent players in the Nicotinic Acid Market:

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

DSM

Glanbia plc

NutraScience Labs

BASF SE

Graham Chemical

Western Drugs Ltd.

Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp

Vertellus Specialties Inc.

Others

The Nicotinic Acid Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Nicotinic Acid Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Nicotinic Acid Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Nicotinic Acid Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Nicotinic Acid Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Nicotinic Acid Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Nicotinic Acid Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Nicotinic Acid Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Nicotinic Acid market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Nicotinic Acid industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Nicotinic Acid Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Nicotinic Acid Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Nicotinic Acid Market Report

The Nicotinic Acid Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Nicotinic Acid The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Nicotinic Acid Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Nicotinic Acid Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Nicotinic Acid market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Nicotinic Acid market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Nicotinic Acid market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Nicotinic Acid market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Nicotinic Acid market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Nicotinic Acid industry.

Managers in the Nicotinic Acid sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Nicotinic Acid market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Nicotinic Acid products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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