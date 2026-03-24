Lucent Vision Offers SMILE Eye Surgery in Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach, California

Fountain Valley, California, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Valley, California - March 24, 2026 - -

Lucent Vision is a boutique ophthalmology practice led by fellowship-trained refractive surgeon Dr. Nimesh Pathak. The highly reputed clinic is located in Fountain Valley, California, and provides SMILE eye surgery as a minimally invasive, flapless alternative for patients seeking laser vision correction throughout Orange County. The practice operates from 18785 Brookhurst St #105 in Fountain Valley, offering advanced vision correction services to residents of Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Westminster, and Costa Mesa. To support patients researching non-LASIK options, Lucent Vision has published a new clinical resource, SMILE Eye Surgery Fountain Valley & Huntington Beach, detailing candidacy criteria, procedural mechanics, safety data, and recovery expectations for those evaluating this FDA-approved approach to vision correction.

SMILE, which stands for Small Incision Lenticule Extraction, is an FDA-approved refractive procedure that has been performed successfully in clinical settings worldwide since 2011. Using a femtosecond laser and a single incision of four millimeters or less, the procedure removes a precisely shaped disc of corneal tissue, correcting nearsightedness between -1.00 and -10.00 diopters and astigmatism up to -3.00 diopters. Unlike LASIK, SMILE does not require the creation of a corneal flap, a distinction that meaningfully affects which patients qualify for laser vision correction. For residents of Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach who have been advised that thin corneas make them ineligible for LASIK, SMILE offers a clinically validated alternative that preserves a greater proportion of the cornea's natural tissue and structural integrity.

The procedure also addresses two patient populations in Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley that have historically encountered barriers when evaluating refractive surgery. Patients with a prior history of dry eye symptoms may find that SMILE reduces their post-operative risk compared to traditional LASIK, because the small incision disrupts fewer corneal nerves than the flap creation process, generally lowering the likelihood of developing or worsening dry eye following the procedure. At Lucent Vision's Fountain Valley location, this characteristic has made SMILE a relevant option for patients who were previously told that LASIK was contraindicated due to dry eye history. Patients with active or contact-sport lifestyles throughout Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, and surrounding areas may similarly benefit from the procedure's reduced corneal disruption and recovery timeline. Most patients are able to resume normal activities within one to three days, and the SMILE procedure itself typically requires approximately 10 to 15 minutes for both eyes. Lucent Vision offers free consultations at its Fountain Valley location, during which Dr. Pathak reviews corneal thickness, refractive error, dry eye history, and lifestyle factors to determine whether SMILE, LASIK, or one of the practice's other vision correction procedures represents the most appropriate clinical pathway for each patient.

"My fellowship at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary provided advanced training in both cornea and refractive surgery, and that foundation allows me to evaluate patients for the full range of vision correction options rather than limiting consultations to the most commonly performed procedures," said Dr. Nimesh Pathak, MD, FAAO, board-certified ophthalmologist, Castle Connolly Top Doctor, and founder of Lucent Vision. "Patients in Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach who have been turned away elsewhere due to thin corneas or dry eye concerns often find that SMILE is an appropriate option for their specific anatomy. Our consultations are free and completely zero-pressure, and the goal is always to identify the right one of our seven vision correction procedures for each individual patient, based on their eyes and their lifestyle."

Lucent Vision is located at 18785 Brookhurst St #105, Fountain Valley, CA 92708, offering convenient access for patients traveling from Huntington Beach, Westminster, and Costa Mesa. Brookhurst Street, the primary corridor connecting Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach, provides a direct route to the practice for patients from neighboring communities. The Fountain Valley office is designed to provide a spa-like patient experience, with a scheduling model structured to minimize wait times and allow Dr. Pathak adequate time with each patient during consultations and follow-up care. Consultations are available at no cost to patients throughout Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Costa Mesa, and surrounding Orange County communities, reflecting Lucent Vision's patient-centered approach as an alternative to high-volume corporate eye clinics.

For more information about SMILE eye surgery for patients in Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach, visit the practice's dedicated procedure page or view Lucent Vision's Google Business Profile. Patients traveling from Huntington Beach can access driving directions to Lucent Vision in Fountain Valley to plan their visit. Lucent Vision continues to offer fellowship-trained, personalized vision correction at its Fountain Valley location, ensuring that patients throughout Orange County have access to the full range of advanced refractive surgery options under the care of Dr. Nimesh Pathak.

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For more information about Lucent Vision - Fountain Valley, contact the company here:



Lucent Vision - Fountain Valley

Nimesh Pathak M.D.

(562) 431-2748

info@lucentvision.com

18785 Brookhurst St #105, Fountain Valley, CA 92708