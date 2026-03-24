VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from March 16th to March 20th,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, March 23rd, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from March 16th to March 20th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from March 16th to March 20th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-03-16FR00001254866 454129,9648XPAR 
VINCI2026-03-16FR00001254864 440129,9464CEUX 
VINCI2026-03-16FR00001254862 536130,1033AQEU 
VINCI2026-03-16FR0000125486927130,1121TQEX 
VINCI2026-03-17FR00001254866 901130,6617XPAR 
VINCI2026-03-17FR00001254864 219130,7372CEUX 
VINCI2026-03-17FR00001254862 867130,8558AQEU 
VINCI2026-03-17FR0000125486494130,9096TQEX 
VINCI2026-03-18FR00001254867 099129,7429XPAR 
VINCI2026-03-18FR00001254864 279129,9449CEUX 
VINCI2026-03-18FR00001254862 697129,4237AQEU 
VINCI2026-03-18FR0000125486293129,7345TQEX 
VINCI2026-03-19FR00001254867 831126,3828XPAR 
VINCI2026-03-19FR00001254865 167126,4119CEUX 
VINCI2026-03-19FR00001254861 295126,4063AQEU 
VINCI2026-03-19FR0000125486385126,2975TQEX 
VINCI2026-03-20FR000012548633 659124,7909XPAR 
VINCI2026-03-20FR000012548621 348124,7548CEUX 
VINCI2026-03-20FR000012548615 569124,4481AQEU 
VINCI2026-03-20FR00001254864 127124,4427TQEX 
       
  TOTAL132 587126,6600  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 16-03-26 to 20-03-26 vGB
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