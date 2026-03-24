Windcrest, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrative Management Solutions, Inc. (AMS), a leader in empowering automotive dealers through self-administration of Finance & Insurance profits, has announced a strategic partnership with Agri-Sure, America’s leading administrator of third-party cost mitigation coverage for agricultural, farming, construction, and forestry machines. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the exchange of information between Agri-Sure and its dealers by leveraging AMS’s cutting-edge administration software.

AMS Partners with Agri-Sure to Bring Real-Time Data and AI-Driven Efficiency to the Equipment Warranty Industry

Agri-Sure's integration with AMS's advanced systems will provide dealers with real-time data and claim services, significantly reducing equipment downtime and repair costs. This partnership is set to enhance operational efficiency, allowing dealers to access up-to-date coverage information and approvals instantly, thereby improving customer satisfaction and reducing administrative burdens.

Bart Carpenter, CEO of AMS, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "By integrating our systems with Agri-Sure, we’re enabling dealers to handle warranty claims and inquiries in real time, right at their fingertips. This means a dealer can help a customer on the spot with up-to-date coverage info, approvals, you name it. It’s a game-changer for efficiency: less downtime, less red tape, and happier customers. We’re thrilled to partner with Agri-Sure, an industry leader, to deliver this level of service. Together, we’re combining Agri-Sure’s unmatched coverage expertise with AMS’s cutting-edge tech, a partnership that will raise the bar for the whole industry."

Adam Sharp, CEO of Agri-Sure, added, "Agri-Sure is excited to partner with AMS and merge our expertise in the equipment industry with second-to-none technologies, which will fast-track the one calling that Agri-Sure and our network of dealers hold dear, 'Customer First' business models. Agri-Sure was developed from the experience of an equipment dealer and this partnership will ensure dealers are better supported for volume and profitability in sales and marketing efforts, as well as parts & service to help bring not only the best but also the most efficient, cost-effective, and compliance-driven services for the customers we all serve. Our customers help build, feed, and advance America in property values, construction, and farming. As an industry leader, Agri-Sure is excited to partner with AMS to ensure the hard work, plans, hopes & dreams that our customers rely on all of us for are met with the professionalism and care the call dictates."

Established in 2020 and based in Evening Shade, AR, Agri-Sure provides third-party warranty and cost-mitigation coverage for agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment nationwide. Flagship programs such as TractorSure and UtilitySure offer coverage modeled on original factory warranties for both new and used machines, supported ,authorized service providers and optional benefits like travel assistance and maintenance rebates.

Learn more: agri-sure.com

Established in 2021 and headquartered in Windcrest, TX, Administrative Management Solutions, Inc. (AMS) has rapidly become a leader in F&I administration software, empowering automotive dealers to take control of their Finance & Insurance profits through self-administration. Leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, AMS provides the structure, systems, and support that allow dealers to become their own F&I provider, maximizing cash flow, transparency, and enterprise value. With AMS, dealers don't just participate in F&I, they own it.

Learn more: adminms.com

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