92% of UK Businesses Falling Behind on the AI Adoption Curve, New Study from Prince AI Training Finds

Truro, CORNWALL, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While media headlines warn of mass AI job losses, a new study of over 1,000 UK job listings reveals a starkly different picture: the overwhelming majority of British employers aren't asking for AI skills at all.

Only 8% of UK Businesses Hiring for AI Skills

The research, conducted by Prince AI Training in March 2026, analysed 1,019 non-technical office roles from LinkedIn across finance, HR, marketing, sales, customer service, legal, and operations. The everyday positions that keep UK businesses running.

Key findings:

91.9% of listings made zero reference to AI. No tools, no terminology, nothing.

No tools, no terminology, nothing. Only 26 out of 1,019 (2.6%) listed AI skills as a requirement. That's 1 in 39.

That's 1 in 39. Traditional tools like Excel, Word, and Teams appeared 7.5 times more often than AI.

Microsoft Teams appeared in 44% of all listings. ChatGPT appeared in 0.6%.

Of the 83 listings that did reference AI, more than half mentioned it only in passing... often describing the employer's product rather than a skill expected of the candidate.

Eliot Prince, founder of Prince AI Training, said:

"AI isn't new technology anymore. Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gemini are built into the platforms businesses already use every day. These aren't extras, they're features of the software you're already paying for. The fact that 92% of employers aren't even looking for AI skilled workers tells you just how far behind the adoption curve most UK businesses actually are."

"This data shows the window is still wide open as most employers haven't started. But the businesses that build AI into their teams and hiring now are going to have a significant advantage over the 92% that haven't. That gap gets wider every day, and soon it will be impossible to catch up"

Methodology: 1,019 unique UK job listings were analysed from LinkedIn. Each listing was analysed for AI-related terms. Full methodology and raw data available on request.

About Prince AI Training Prince AI Training helps professionals and businesses use AI practically and systematically. Founded by Eliot Prince, the company has trained hundreds of business professionals across industries through live workshops and digital sessions. Its YouTube channel reaches 26,000+ subscribers and its weekly newsletter serves 10,500+ professionals.

Media contact: eliot@eliotprince.com Full study: https://eliotprince.com/uk-ai-jobs-report

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Eliot Prince

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