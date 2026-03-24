Capstone Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2026 cash distributions for ETF Series of Capstone Funds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LANGLEY, British Columbia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Asset Management Inc. (“Capstone”) today announced the first quarter 2026 cash distributions for the ETF Series units of the Capstone Funds. The record date for the distributions will be March 31, 2026. All distributions are payable on April 7, 2026.

The per-unit first quarter distributions for the ETF Series units of the Capstone Funds are detailed below:

Capstone Fund Name Ticker Cash Distribution per unit CUSIP Capstone Biblically Informed Canadian Equity Fund BIVC $0.093443 14071A102 Capstone Biblically Informed U.S. Equity Fund BIVU $0.00000 14071G109



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The simplified prospectus, fund facts, and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Capstone

Founded in British Columbia in 2004, Capstone Asset Management Inc. is an innovative investment management ﬁrm managing assets for clients across Canada. With ofﬁces in Langley, BC, and Cambridge, ON, Capstone's 30-person team includes 5 Portfolio Managers and 2 Associate Portfolio Managers who serve high-net-worth individuals, institutions, ﬁnancial advisors, and faith-based organizations.

For more information on Capstone Asset Management Inc., please visit www.capstoneassets.ca or please contact us at (604) 546 1500 or info@capstoneassets.ca.

Sales Inquiries:

Capstone Asset Management Inc.

Gerard Feliciano

(604) 546-1504

gerard@capstoneassets.ca