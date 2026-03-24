Crypto News: Based Eggman Launches $GGs Staking in Presale Stage 3 as Demand Grows for Utility-Driven Memecoins

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based Eggman ($GGs) has introduced staking functionality during its ongoing Stage 3 presale, adding a new utility layer to its ecosystem as interest in next-generation memecoins continues to grow. The staking launch comes at a time when investors are increasingly evaluating projects that offer functionality beyond traditional meme-driven narratives.





The broader memecoin sector has evolved significantly since earlier cycles dominated by assets such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. While those projects demonstrated the power of community-driven growth, current market trends show increasing demand for ecosystems that combine viral appeal with tangible use cases.

Memecoin Market Shifts Toward Utility and Engagement

Dogecoin remains one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies, having reached a peak market capitalization of approximately $90 billion during the 2021 bull market. However, its scale has led many investors to explore smaller, early-stage projects that may offer higher growth potential under favorable market conditions.

This shift in focus reflects a broader transition within the memecoin sector. Newer projects are incorporating gaming, decentralized finance, and creator economies to sustain engagement beyond initial hype cycles.

Based Eggman Expands Ecosystem With Staking Integration

Built on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, Based Eggman is positioning itself as a Web3 gaming and Social-Fi platform that integrates multiple layers of user interaction. The introduction of $GGs staking during the presale phase allows participants to lock tokens within the ecosystem, adding an additional mechanism for engagement ahead of broader platform rollout.

The project combines retro-inspired play-to-earn gaming with a creator monetization model. Users can participate in arcade-style games, tournaments, and streaming activities while earning rewards through the $GGs token. In parallel, content creators can receive tips, subscriptions, and payments directly through blockchain-based transactions.

This dual-utility approach expands the role of the token beyond speculative trading, supporting both gaming participation and digital content monetization.

Base Blockchain Provides Infrastructure for Growth

Based Eggman is built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 network designed to offer lower transaction costs and improved scalability within the Ethereum ecosystem. The network’s integration with Coinbase’s infrastructure is expected to support increased user accessibility and developer activity.

Projects launching within the Base ecosystem may benefit from exposure to a growing user base and improved transaction efficiency, factors that contribute to ecosystem expansion over time.

Presale Activity Continues During Stage 3

The Based Eggman presale remains active in Stage 3, with ongoing participation from early contributors. The project has sold over 40 million $GGs tokens and raised more than 311,000 USDT to date, reflecting continued engagement as the ecosystem develops.

The addition of staking functionality during the presale phase introduces an additional incentive structure for participants. Presales have historically served as entry points for investors seeking early exposure prior to exchange listings, although outcomes vary depending on project execution and adoption.





Conclusion

The launch of $GGs staking during Based Eggman’s Stage 3 presale reflects a broader trend in the memecoin sector toward integrating utility and user engagement into token ecosystems. While established assets such as Dogecoin continue to hold significant market presence, emerging projects are exploring new models that combine entertainment, decentralized finance, and community participation.

As the cryptocurrency market evolves, projects that incorporate multiple layers of functionality alongside strong community narratives are increasingly being evaluated as part of the next phase of digital asset development.

About Based Eggman

Based Eggman is a Web3 gaming and creator-focused platform built on the Base blockchain. The ecosystem combines play-to-earn gaming, Social-Fi monetization, and community engagement through the $GGs token.