Thousands Gather Around a Public Piano in Barcelona as 1000Pianos Celebrates Two Years

Barcelona, Spain, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 21 at Plaça Catalunya in Barcelona, thousands of people took part throughout the evening to celebrate the two-year anniversary of a public piano installed in the heart of the city, marking the beginning of spring with a spontaneous, open community event centered around music, creativity, and human connection, including live music performances.

Thousands of people gather around a 1000Pianos installation at Plaça Catalunya in Barcelona during a spring community event celebrating the project’s two-year anniversary.

Throughout the evening, the square transformed into a vibrant, living space where passersby stopped to play, sing, and connect around the piano. The event highlighted the growing role of public music installations in creating accessible cultural experiences in urban environments.

The piano is part of the global 1000Pianos initiative, founded by David (Shlomi) Grandes, with a mission to make music freely accessible in public spaces. The project places specially designed outdoor pianos in cities around the world, allowing anyone to stop and play without barriers, with multiple installations already active in different countries.

Beyond music, the initiative carries a deeper purpose. Grandes, who was diagnosed with ADHD after years of personal struggle, has made neurodiversity awareness a central part of the project’s vision. “For many people, especially those with ADHD, moments like these are not a luxury, they are essential,” said Grandes. “Creating open spaces where people can express themselves freely, without pressure or judgment, is at the heart of what we’re building.”

Over the past two years, the 1000Pianos installation in Barcelona has become a central meeting point, fostering spontaneous performances and human connection, supported by ongoing local collaborations with Jordi Vivancos and Maria Canal to promote public music culture in the city.

1000Pianos is supported by NVOX, which focuses on advancing awareness and access around neurodiversity, with a particular emphasis on ADHD and inclusive experiences. As part of its continued growth, 1000Pianos is preparing to expand its presence to additional cities, including planned installations in the United States.

The event reflects a broader global movement toward accessible public art and inclusive community spaces. As awareness around ADHD and neurodiversity continues to grow, initiatives like 1000Pianos highlight the importance of creating environments where creativity, expression, and human connection are open to everyone.

For more information about 1000Pianos and its initiatives, visit https://www.1000pianos.org.

For more about NVOX, visit https://www.nvox.com.

About 1000Pianos

1000Pianos is a global project that creates and installs durable outdoor pianos designed for public use in urban environments. Founded by David (Shlomi) Grandes, the initiative combines design, technology, and public engagement to build open access music infrastructure. It also supports broader efforts around neurodiversity awareness, with a particular focus on ADHD.

About NVOX

NVOX is an AI-powered platform improving access to professional ADHD and learning-related assessments. By combining advanced technology with the expertise of licensed professionals, including PhD-level clinicians and physicians, NVOX provides accurate and scalable diagnostic solutions. The company is committed to making high-quality assessments accessible to individuals who may not otherwise be able to afford them.

Live music performance around a 1000Pianos installation at Plaça Catalunya in Barcelona during a spring community event marking the project’s two-year anniversary.

Press Inquiries

Maya Goldberg

press [at] 1000pianos.org

https://1000pianos.org



Palau de la Música Catalana

C/ Palau de la Música, 4–6

Ciutat Vella, 08003 Barcelona, Spain