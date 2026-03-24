Sip Into Sunnier Days with Dogfish Head®’s Seasonal Lineup of Beverages

MILTON, Del., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogfish Head springs into sunnier times with a slew of new and fan-favorite offerings, including a refreshing selection of seasonal beers and updated ready-to-drink canned cocktail packages. From light-bodied beers with crisp, crushable flavor profiles to fruit-forward tipples built for the beach and beyond, Dogfish Head has something for every drinker to enjoy this spring and summer season. To track down Dogfish Head’s off-centered ales and ready-to-drink cocktails, check the Fish Finder.

“For me, warmer weather means the opportunity to get outside and explore coastal Delaware’s wonders,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. “Whether I’m paddle boarding along the canal, biking through one of our beautiful state parks or just enjoying a delicious adult beverage with good ‘ole Mother Nature, I can’t think of a better companion than one of our many seasonal beers and cocktails. Offering a refreshing counterpoint to the sun’s heat, Festina Pêche has to be my favorite of our seasonal beers, but our new, year-round Blueberry Citrus Vodka Lemon Drop canned cocktail may end up being my go-to for this year’s warmer months!”

DOGFISH HEAD’S OFF-CENTERED ALES: WARMER-WEATHER BREWS

Fans asked, Dogfish Head answered! This year, Dogfish Head’s lineup of warmer-weather beers features the return of two long-beloved brews alongside a new variety pack.

Aprihop (7.0% ABV) : Returning as part of the brewery’s “Small Batch Series,” a series of four limited-edition beers available in select Mid-Atlantic markets, Aprihop is an American IPA brewed with pilsner and Crystal malts, and dry hopped with irresponsible amounts of Amarillo hops. Originally brewed in 2004, the beer’s hoppy, resiny bitterness is tempered by the complementary addition of apricot puree, which contributes fruity undertones and flavors of stone fruit. Aprihop is now shipping to taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans, in select Mid-Atlantic markets.

: Returning as part of the brewery’s “Small Batch Series,” a series of four limited-edition beers available in select Mid-Atlantic markets, Aprihop is an American IPA brewed with pilsner and Crystal malts, and dry hopped with irresponsible amounts of Amarillo hops. Originally brewed in 2004, the beer’s hoppy, resiny bitterness is tempered by the complementary addition of apricot puree, which contributes fruity undertones and flavors of stone fruit. Aprihop is now shipping to taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans, in select Mid-Atlantic markets. Festina Pêche (4.5% ABV) : Making its comeback as Dogfish Head’s summer Season-ALE release, this year’s iteration of Festina Pêche features packaging artwork by Dylan Goldberger, a Brooklyn-based illustrator and Dogfish Head’s 2026 Season-ALEs collaborating artist. Festina Pêche is a neo-Berliner Weiss brewed with truckloads of real peaches for an uber-refreshing beer blending tangy and sweet notes of peach pits and fuzzy rinds. Festina Pêche is now shipping to taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans, from coast-to-coast.

: Making its comeback as Dogfish Head’s summer Season-ALE release, this year’s iteration of Festina Pêche features packaging artwork by Dylan Goldberger, a Brooklyn-based illustrator and Dogfish Head’s 2026 Season-ALEs collaborating artist. Festina Pêche is a neo-Berliner Weiss brewed with truckloads of real peaches for an uber-refreshing beer blending tangy and sweet notes of peach pits and fuzzy rinds. Festina Pêche is now shipping to taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz cans, from coast-to-coast. NEW! Groovy Variety Pack : Built for sunnier sippin,’ Dogfish Head’s new seasonal variety pack, the Groovy Variety Pack, is a 12pk/12oz can package featuring an assortment of four off-centered ales. In addition to Dogfish Head’s summer Season-ALE, Festina Pêche, each Groovy Variety Pack includes a mix of the following beers. The Groovy Variety Pack is now shipping to shelves nationwide. NEW! Grateful Dead Citrus Daydream Lager (5.3% ABV) : An easy-drinking American Rice Lager brewed with carefully selected rice and sustainable Fonio grain from Africa, hopped with a mix of Lemondrop and Contessa hops, and brightened with lemongrass, lime and lemon peel for a super-sessionable beer reminiscent of sunshine and daydreams. Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale (5.3% ABV) : A light, easy-drinking pale ale brewed with Kernza perennial grain from The Land Institute and hopped with a mix of El Dorado and Azacca hops for a light-bodied beer rich in tropical hop flavors and aromas. 30 Minute Light IPA (4.0% ABV) : A hoppy, crisp and crushable continually hopped light IPA with all the flavor and aromas of a world-class IPA, but only 95 calories and 3.6g carbs per 12oz can.*

: Built for sunnier sippin,’ Dogfish Head’s new seasonal variety pack, the Groovy Variety Pack, is a 12pk/12oz can package featuring an assortment of four off-centered ales. In addition to Dogfish Head’s summer Season-ALE, Festina Pêche, each Groovy Variety Pack includes a mix of the following beers. The Groovy Variety Pack is now shipping to shelves nationwide.

DOGFISH HEAD’S READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAILS: NEW RECIPES & PACKAGE SIZES

Showcasing its 20+ years of distilling experience, each of Dogfish Head’s ready-to-drink cocktails combines two shots of house-made spirits and a duo of real fruit juices. The result? Effortless, bar-quality cocktails at the crack of a can!

Originally released as variety pack-exclusive recipes, Dogfish Head’s Blueberry Citrus Vodka Lemon Drop and Peach Mango Rum Punch cocktails are now hitting shelves nationwide in new 4pk/12oz cans, just in time for the spring and summer seasons.

Blueberry Citrus Vodka Lemon Drop (7.0% ABV) : Made with Dogfish Head Vodka, this off-centered take on a lemon drop martini combines the refreshment of zesty lemon juice with the sweet tang of blueberry juice for a burst of berry and citrus.

: Made with Dogfish Head Vodka, this off-centered take on a lemon drop martini combines the refreshment of zesty lemon juice with the sweet tang of blueberry juice for a burst of berry and citrus. Peach Mango Rum Punch (7.0% ABV) : Made with Dogfish Head Rum, this fruit-forward cocktail combines real fruit juice from peaches and mangos for a deliciously bold and distinct flavor experience.

But that’s not all! Dogfish Head’s two best-selling canned cocktails, Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade and Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush, are now making their way to coolers from coast-to-coast in single-serve 570ml cans.

Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV) : Made with Dogfish Head Vodka, this well-balanced, light-bodied sipper boasts flavors of fresh-squeezed lemon and sweet berries.

: Made with Dogfish Head Vodka, this well-balanced, light-bodied sipper boasts flavors of fresh-squeezed lemon and sweet berries. Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : Made with Dogfish Head Vodka, this citrusy and crush-able cocktail features real fruit juice from blood oranges and mangos for a balanced, sweet-tart tipple.

For more on Dogfish Head’s off-centered ales and ready-to-drink cocktails, please visit www.dogfish.com.

*95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein, 0g fat per 12oz serving.

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