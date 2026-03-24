As 2026 insurance premiums kick in, some consumers reconsider their health coverage

Minneapolis, MN, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers who skipped the Affordable Care Act’s annual open enrollment — or who are just now realizing the increased costs of their Marketplace coverage after their plan’s autorenewal — may still have options to obtain or change health insurance, according to healthinsurance.org.

Enhanced federal ACA subsidies expired at the end of 2025, leaving many Marketplace enrollees facing significantly higher net premiums for this year’s coverage. Early federal data suggests enrollment for 2026 declined by about 1.2 million people after four consecutive years of record growth as consumers confronted higher costs.

Those figures are preliminary, and policy analysts say the coming months may reveal how many consumers ultimately keep their coverage as they weigh the higher premiums, which doubled or more for some enrollees.

“Many Marketplace enrollees were automatically renewed if they didn’t actively select a new plan during open enrollment,” said Louise Norris, health policy analyst for healthinsurance.org. “Some consumers may only now be seeing their 2026 premiums and deciding whether they can afford to keep their coverage.”

Consumers who missed ACA open enrollment or are reconsidering their coverage may still have options:

ACA Marketplace and year-round coverage options

Some people may qualify to enroll in or change Marketplace coverage outside of open enrollment if they’ve experienced a qualifying life event – such as losing other coverage, moving, getting married, or growing their family – that triggers a special enrollment period. These Marketplace plans are regulated by the ACA, also known as Obamacare, and must comply with the law’s consumer protections.

Other comprehensive coverage that allows for enrollment year-round includes

Medicaid or CHIP , for people who meet the eligibility guidelines based on income or disability.

, for people who meet the eligibility guidelines based on income or disability. Basic Health Programs , available in the District of Columbia, Oregon, and Minnesota (and a similar program in New York) for residents with incomes slightly above Medicaid eligibility.

, available in the District of Columbia, Oregon, and Minnesota (and a similar program in New York) for residents with incomes slightly above Medicaid eligibility. ConnectorCare in Massachusetts for individuals making below 400% of the federal poverty level.

in Massachusetts for individuals making below 400% of the federal poverty level. Covered Connecticut for residents with incomes slightly above Medicaid eligibility.

for residents with incomes slightly above Medicaid eligibility. American Indians and Alaska Natives, who can enroll in Marketplace plans year-round.

Coverage options that aren’t ACA-compliant

Consumers who don’t qualify for these ACA-compliant programs may find other coverage options, but should bear in mind that those options do not include the ACA’s consumer protections.

“Some plans purchased outside the Marketplace can provide a partial safety net, but consumers should carefully review the limitations,” Norris said. “They should understand exactly what these plans cover — and what they don’t.”

Short-term health insurance, available in 36 states, includes some coverage options with durations of up to 36 months, although some of those states impose much shorter duration limits. Coverage can be in place quickly and typically does not require income verification but does include medical underwriting. However, these plans may exclude pre-existing conditions and are not required to cover the ACA’s 10 essential health benefits. They are generally used as temporary coverage for people between plans.

Health care sharing ministry programs , offered through faith-based organizations, allow members to share certain medical costs with other participants and often have lower monthly costs than unsubsidized Marketplace premiums. However, they are not legally classified as insurance, are not regulated by the ACA, and may impose lifestyle requirements on members.





, offered through faith-based organizations, allow members to share certain medical costs with other participants and often have lower monthly costs than unsubsidized Marketplace premiums. However, they are not legally classified as insurance, are not regulated by the ACA, and may impose lifestyle requirements on members. Farm Bureau health plans, offered in 14 states, are available to individuals who become members of their state’s Farm Bureau, including many small business owners and sole proprietors. Like health care sharing ministry programs, these plans are not legally classified as insurance and may exclude certain benefits or protections required by the ACA.

The next ACA Marketplace open enrollment period – for 2027 coverage – begins in November 2026.

More information about recent Marketplace changes and coverage options is available at healthinsurance.org.

Healthinsurance.org provides online resources for consumers about individual and family health insurance. Healthinsurance.org, owned by HealthInsurance.org, LLC, has been providing consumer information about health insurance and health reform for over 25 years.