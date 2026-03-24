Panasonic ZS300 Lumix Point and Shoot Camera Announced; More Info and Preorder at B&H Photo

The Panasonic Lumix ZS300 is a Simple Yet Versatile Point and Shoot Camera with a 20.1MP 1-type BSI CMOS sensor.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the new Lumix ZS300 from Panasonic. Designed to make photography and content creation simple yet versatile, this new camera packs quite the punch and delivers an exciting array of features. The compact camera builds on their long-established legacy of compact cameras to deliver detailed images and video content for creators in all areas.

At the heart of the Panasonic ZS300 camera sits a 20.1MP 1-type BSI CMOS sensor. This not only offers stunning quality when shooting stills, but also 4K resolution when recording video at up to 30p. Additionally, the larger sensor size delivers reliable low-light performance. However, we can’t achieve that level of quality if we’re cropping heavily. Luckily, we don’t have to.

The ZS300 camera comes equipped with the Leica DC Vario-Elmar lens, delivering exceptional optical quality throughout its zoom range. Whether shooting scenic landscapes in the mountains or tight shots in a concert hall, you’ll have the necessary reach to capture the content you desire with a versatile 15x optical zoom. This level of zoom translates to a 24-360mm effective range when shooting in the standard 3:2 aspect ratio. Note that the effective zoom will vary as aspect ratios change or when shooting video with optical stabilization (O.I.S.) activated.

Internally, there are plenty of specifications to be impressed by. Aside from 4K video recording is the return of 4K Photo Mode, a staple of the Lumix lineup. Record up to 30 fps to capture fast moving subjects and pull the perfect moment later as a still image. When considering the zoom, the ZS300 turns out to be well suited for sports and action as well.

Panasonic ZS300 Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1960532-REG/panasonic_dc_zs300k_zs300_digital_camera_black.html

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1960531-REG/panasonic_dc_zs300s_zs300_digital_camera_silver.html

Key Features

20.1MP 1" High-Sensitivity CMOS Sensor

Leica DC Vario-Elmar 15x Zoom Lens

1.84m-Dot Touchscreen

4K Video at 30p, HD Video at 120fps

5-Axis Hybrid O.I.S.

ISO 6400 and up to 30 fps Shooting

4K Photo Modes and Post Focus

USB-C Charging & Data Transfer

Autofocus capabilities continue to excel, with face/eye detection plus tracking available across the entire focusing area. Each point can be touch activated using the fixed 3.0” rear touchscreen LCD Monitor as well for even greater versatility in the field. Using AF Macro focus, users can achieve a minimum focus distance as close as 1.18” at the zooms wide end.

For even greater creative control, users will have 22 filter effects when shooting still images such as Expressive, Retro, Dynamic Monochrome, and many more. As you experiment with these settings, quickly send your favorites to your phone via the Panasonic Image App, which allows users to pair their camera via a Bluetooth connection and send images and videos over Wi-Fi.

Creators looking for a practical yet sleek camera to take on the go should look no further than the ZS300. It’s minimalist design and pocketable size make for an incredible image making took for when photography is your main purpose or if you just want a camera that can go anywhere. From concert halls and sports venues to family gatherings and beyond, the ZS300 is an excellent choice.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/panasonic-doubles-down-on-portability-with-the-lumix-zs300

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

212-615-8820



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb45bdd5-2d42-4e6f-894f-b58e6226e323