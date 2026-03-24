Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées le 20 mars 2026

 | Source: SCOR SCOR

La déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées le 20 mars 2026 est disponible ici sur www.scor.com.

Pièce jointe


Attachments

202603_SCOR_Déclaration art 5.5 MAR 5 transactions du 20 mars 2026 Wiztrust
GlobeNewswire

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