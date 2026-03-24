Hopscotch Air Signs Agreement With Euroairlines to Offer Scheduled Flights

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopscotch Air, Inc, the regional air mobility company that delivers affordable on demand aviation, announces that it has struck a deal with Euroairlines allowing certain Hopscotch Air flights to be marketed through the online travel agencies.

The new scheduled service will be marketed under the Euroairlines' IATA code (Q4), operated by Hopscotch Air (O2), and available through major OTAs and traditional travel agencies

“This is an exciting development for Hopscotch Air. To partner with a well-established, global airline that makes it easier for us to have access to the online travel agencies is a terrific step forward for our company,” says Andrew Schmertz, CEO of Hopscotch Air.

Initially, Hopscotch Air will offer schedule flights based on its on-demand schedule, namely “empty-legs”. Later, Hopscotch Air will offer specific scheduled flights. Most flights will include Westchester County Airport (KHPN), a major travel hub in the New York-metro region, in the original and destination pair.

“The agreement with Hopscotch Air allows us to offer passengers more flexible travel options while optimizing our operations,” said Antonio López-Lázaro, CEO of Euroairlines. “Integrating these flights into the global distribution system expands our route network and reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” added López-Lázaro.

ABOUT HOPSCOTCH AIR AND HOPSCOTCH GO CORPORATION

Hopscotch Air, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hopscotch Go Corporation, is a FAA-certificated regional air mobility company, operating a fleet of technologically-advanced Cirrus SR22 aircraft from its bases in New York and Boston. The company launched in 2009 and performs about one thousand revenue legs a year. Hopscotch Go has a qualified public offering on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. www.flyhopscotch.com

ABOUT EURO AIRLINES

Founded in Spain in 2000, Euroairlines Group operates under IATA plate Q4-291 and has built a reputation for connecting airlines through robust distribution services supported by top travel agencies and Global Distribution Systems (GDS). With its headquarters in Madrid and offices in global hubs like New York, Miami, Cancún, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Lima, São Paulo, and Santiago de Chile, Euroairlines is a key player in global air transport.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the successful expanding of the Company’s fleet size, demand remaining at historic levels, regulatory risks, and air traffic and weather delays, which are outside the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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