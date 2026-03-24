Based Eggman Presale Raises $300K as Investors Compare Top Memecoins for 2026 Including Dogecoin and Pepecoin

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based Eggman ($GGs) has raised more than $300,000 in its ongoing presale, signaling early investor interest in a new wave of memecoin projects that combine entertainment, utility, and community-driven growth. The milestone comes as market participants continue searching for emerging opportunities ahead of the next crypto cycle, with attention shifting toward projects that extend beyond traditional meme narratives.





The memecoin sector has historically delivered significant returns during bullish periods, with Dogecoin reaching a peak market capitalization of approximately $90 billion and Pepecoin approaching $1.8 billion within a short timeframe.

However, current market dynamics suggest that newer projects are integrating additional layers such as gaming, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance to differentiate themselves.

Established Memecoins Maintain Market Presence

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one of the most recognized cryptocurrencies within the meme category. Since its launch in 2013, it has evolved into a widely used digital asset for payments, tipping, and community-driven initiatives. Its longevity and brand recognition continue to support its position within the sector.

Pepecoin (PEPE), built on Ethereum, gained rapid traction through viral community engagement and exchange listings. Its growth demonstrated the continued influence of meme culture in driving market narratives, even as the broader crypto ecosystem evolves.

Other emerging tokens such as Pippin and Pepenode highlight the importance of community engagement and ecosystem expansion. Pepenode, for example, aims to build additional tools within the Pepe-themed ecosystem, reflecting a broader trend toward adding functionality beyond simple token issuance.

Based Eggman Targets the $250 Billion Gaming Industry

Among newer projects, Based Eggman ($GGs) is positioning itself within the Web3 gaming segment on Coinbase’s Base blockchain. The project combines meme branding with a play-to-earn ecosystem that includes arcade-style games, tournaments, and streaming integrations designed to reward users with tokens.

The platform focuses on accessibility by simplifying onboarding for non-crypto users. Participants can register using familiar login methods such as Google or Telegram, while a custodial wallet is generated automatically. This approach aims to reduce friction commonly associated with blockchain-based applications and support broader adoption.

The project enters a market where gaming remains a significant global industry, with projections estimating it could exceed $300 billion in value by 2027. By integrating tokenized rewards into gameplay, Based Eggman seeks to align with this growth while leveraging community-driven engagement typical of meme-based ecosystems.

Presale Activity Highlights Early-Stage Investor Interest

The Based Eggman presale is currently in Stage 3 and has reached approximately 26% completion. According to project data, more than 311,000 USDT has been raised, with over 40 million tokens distributed to early participants. The current token price is listed at $0.010838 per $GG token.

Presales continue to attract investors seeking early exposure before potential exchange listings. While early-stage participation may offer lower entry points, it also carries higher risk, making due diligence an essential component of investor decision-making.





AI and NFT Narratives Enter the Meme Coin Market

Newer projects are also exploring integrations with trending technologies. Deepsnitch AI focuses on combining meme branding with artificial intelligence tools designed for market analysis and sentiment tracking. This reflects growing interest in AI-driven applications within the crypto space.

Apemars, meanwhile, targets the NFT segment by incorporating staking mechanisms and digital collectibles into its ecosystem. Like many early-stage projects, its long-term trajectory will depend on user adoption and community development.

These developments suggest that the meme coin sector is transitioning toward hybrid models that combine entertainment, utility, and emerging technologies.

Conclusion

The search for leading memecoins in 2026 reflects a broader shift in investor expectations. While established tokens such as Dogecoin and Pepecoin continue to provide market stability and recognition, newer projects are experimenting with additional use cases including gaming, AI, and decentralized applications.

Based Eggman represents one example of this transition, combining meme-driven branding with a gaming-focused ecosystem and simplified onboarding approach. As the market evolves, projects that successfully balance community engagement with functional utility may play a larger role in shaping the next phase of the meme coin sector.

About Based Eggman

Based Eggman is a Web3 gaming and meme-based project built on the Base blockchain. The platform focuses on integrating play-to-earn mechanics with accessible onboarding, allowing users to participate in blockchain-based gaming experiences while earning rewards through the $GGs token.