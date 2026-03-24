Incubate and the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology Convene Capitol Hill Roundtable on U.S. Biotech Competitiveness

Washington, DC, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Incubate and the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB) convened venture capital investors, NSCEB commissioners and staff, and congressional offices on Capitol Hill for a roundtable on strengthening U.S. leadership in biotechnology. The discussion provided NSCEB and participating lawmakers' offices with a candid investor perspective on federal policy conditions that influence whether early-stage biotech research and development will grow in the United States or shift to competitors abroad.

The roundtable brought together Dr. Michelle Rozo, NSCEB's vice chair; Caitlin Frazer, NSCEB's executive director; senior staff from a bipartisan group of congressional offices; and several investors and life sciences industry executives from Incubate's network, including Heather Berger, Venture Partner, Forge Life Science Partners; Shaan Gandhi, Vice President and Head of Partnerships, Pfizer PAVE; John Gutierrez, Principal, Ascenta Capital; Marla Jalbut, Investor, Bessemer Venture Partners; Patrick Jordan, NovaQuest Capital Management; Janis Naeve, Bright Frontier Capital; and Anya Schiess, Managing Partner, J.P. Morgan Life Science Private Capital.

"The United States leads the world in biotechnology because we've built a system that supports long-term investment in high-risk, high-reward science," said John Stanford, executive director of Incubate. "Policies that import price controls, weaken intellectual property protections, or create regulatory uncertainty undermine that model. If we want the next generation of cures to be discovered and developed on American soil, policymakers must ensure the United States remains the best place in the world to invest in biomedical innovation."

"Private capital has been stuck on the sidelines of certain biotech development for too long, and this discussion highlighted the importance of solving that problem," said NSCEB Vice Chair Michelle Rozo. "With smart regulatory reforms and strategic government investment, we can reduce the risk for investors and mobilize more private investment in this critical sector. Our strong private markets are our key advantage in accelerating and securing biotechnology – it’s time to unleash them."

Participants discussed several policy areas shaping the long-term competitiveness of the U.S. biotechnology sector and the investment climate for early-stage research and development, including:

NSCEB's roadmap and key priorities for strengthening U.S. biotech competitiveness, including, reducing the risk for R&D, clearer demand signals from the federal government, and a more efficient federal regulatory structure.

Drug pricing policy, including "Most Favored Nation"-style international reference pricing proposals, and their downstream effects on biotech investment.

FDA regulatory uncertainty, staffing capacity, and their impact on capital allocation.

The role of intellectual property protections in venture-backed innovation.



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About Incubate

Incubate is a 501(c)(4) organization of venture capital firms representing the patient, corporate, and investment communities. Our primary aim is to educate policymakers on the role of venture capital in bringing promising treatments to patients in need.

About NSCEB

The National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology is a time-limited, high-impact legislative branch advisory entity whose purpose is to advance and secure biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and associated technologies for U.S. national security and to prepare the United States for the bioindustrial revolution. The Commission published a comprehensive report in April 2025, including recommendations for action by Congress and the federal government. The bipartisan Commission is composed of Congressionally-appointed Commissioners with members from both the Senate and the House of Representatives as well as experts from industry, academia, and government. For more information about the Commission and to view the report, visit: biotech.senate.gov.