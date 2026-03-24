Iceland Seafood International hf: Results from the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2026

The Annual General Meeting og Iceland Seafood International hf was held today, 24 March 2026. Attached are results of the meeting.
Attachment
| Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.
The Annual General Meeting og Iceland Seafood International hf was held today, 24 March 2026. Attached are results of the meeting.
Attachment
Iceland Seafood has published its Annual and ESG Report for the year 2025.In line with our sustainability efforts, the report will be available exclusively on our website this year and going forward,...Read More
As previously announced Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thuesday 24 March at 4pm. The meeting will be held at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2,...Read More