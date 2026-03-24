Iceland Seafood International hf: Results from the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2026

 | Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.

The Annual General Meeting og Iceland Seafood International hf was held today, 24 March 2026.  Attached are results of the meeting. 

Attachment


Attachments

ISI_AGM_24 March 2026 - Results from the meeting
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