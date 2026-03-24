Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare Technology Market to Reach $64.8 Billion by 2030 as Aging Demographics and Remote Monitoring Reshape Care Delivery

Boston, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for technologies for long-term care and home healthcare was valued at $43.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $64.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report from BCC Research. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2025 through 2030.

The convergence of aging demographics, rising chronic disease prevalence and rapid technological innovation is creating a sustained growth trajectory for technologies that enable care delivery outside traditional hospital settings — spanning assistive devices, remote monitoring systems, rehabilitation technologies and connected health platforms.

Key Market Findings

Market size : $43.4 billion in 2024, projected to reach $64.8 billion by 2030

: $43.4 billion in 2024, projected to reach $64.8 billion by 2030 Growth rate : 7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030

: 7% CAGR from 2025 to 2030 Leading region : North America accounted for 40.2% of the global market in 2024

: North America accounted for 40.2% of the global market in 2024 Key segments by type : Assistive and independent living, rehabilitation and therapeutic, remote care and monitoring

: Assistive and independent living, rehabilitation and therapeutic, remote care and monitoring Key segments by end user: Facility-based care, home healthcare and community-based care

Market Drivers

The increasing geriatric population globally is the foundational growth driver, with the number of people aged 65 and older projected to more than double by 2050. This demographic shift is coupled with a rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities that require ongoing care management.

Advances in remote patient monitoring and IoT integration are making it possible to deliver hospital-grade monitoring in home settings, while reducing the burden on healthcare facilities and improving patient outcomes. The expanding use of AI and predictive analytics is enabling earlier intervention and more personalized care pathways.

Technology Landscape

Emerging technologies transforming the sector include smart devices for health monitoring, robotics for assisted living and rehabilitation, virtual reality for therapeutic applications, and artificial intelligence for clinical decision support and predictive health management.

Key players in the market include Abbott, Baxter, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Dexcom, GE Healthcare, Honeywell International, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Omron Corp., ResMed and Sunrise Medical, alongside a growing cohort of technology startups and market disruptors.

Investment Considerations

The market faces headwinds including cost and affordability challenges, reimbursement gaps in remote patient monitoring and telehealth services, data security and privacy concerns, and the complexity of integrating technologies across fragmented care systems. However, the structural demographic tailwinds and ongoing healthcare system shifts toward value-based and home-centered care models provide a strong foundation for sustained growth.

About the Report

Technologies for Long-Term Care and Home Healthcare: Global Markets (Report Code: HLC079E) provides complete market analysis including technology assessment, segmentation, competitive intelligence and regional breakdowns. The report is available now from BCC Research.

→ Download the Free Report Overview

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Any data extracted from this release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source.