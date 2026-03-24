AIMS Accelerates Regional Momentum with Lamborghini Launch and Industry-First Broker Movie Premiere in Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading broker AIMS strengthened its regional presence in Southeast Asia with a two-day partner engagement in Thailand, featuring the official launch of its collaboration with Lamborghini and the brokerage industry’s first cinema premiere event hosted exclusively for partners and introducing brokers (IBs).

AIMS X Lamborghini Thailand Launch

The initiative reflects AIMS’ strategy of expanding beyond traditional brokerage services by combining trading technology with premium brand collaborations and partner experiences.

More than 90 partners and IB leaders attended the AIMS X Lamborghini Thailand Launch, where the company introduced the collaboration to its regional network. The event highlighted the shared values of performance, precision, and innovation between the luxury brand and AIMS’ trading technology ecosystem.

“This collaboration represents more than a brand partnership—it reflects a shared mindset of performance, precision, and pushing boundaries,” said Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS Group. “At AIMS, we believe our partners deserve experiences that match the ambition and excellence they bring to the markets every day.”

The following day, AIMS hosted what it described as the brokerage industry’s first cinema premiere event in Thailand, welcoming more than 250 partners and IBs for an exclusive screening of the Thai action comedy Sing Nuea Suea Tai (Thai Fighters), directed by Chaiwat Sitalasai and Thawatchai Ladloy and starring Namfah Thunyaphat Phatrathinchaicherin and Tata Amata Piyavanich.

The private screening created a unique networking environment for AIMS’ partners and demonstrated a new approach to engagement within the brokerage sector.

“Building strong partnerships goes beyond business,” added Aaron Chang. “By creating memorable moments and shared experiences, we strengthen the trust and collaboration that drive long-term success for our partners.”

Through initiatives such as luxury brand collaborations and exclusive partner events, AIMS continues to position itself as a broker focused on both technology innovation and community-driven growth across Global markets.

brokerage industry’s first cinema premiere event in Thailand

Press Inquiries

Benson Low

media [at] aimsfx.com

https://aimsfx.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=vuCqIspUYy4