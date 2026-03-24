Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 to 20 March 2026)

24 March 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 16 to 20 March 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|14 542
|36,4755
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|10 458
|36,4175
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|16 124
|36,4578
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|36,4223
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|7 126
|35,1285
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|18-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|2 874
|35,0464
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|16 066
|34,2627
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|19-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|8 934
|34,1996
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|15 571
|33,8206
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|20-Mar-26
|FR0000073298
|9 429
|33,7687
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment