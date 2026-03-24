Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 to 20 March 2026)

24 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 16 to 20 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Mar-26 FR0000073298 14 542 36,4755 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-Mar-26 FR0000073298 10 458 36,4175 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Mar-26 FR0000073298 16 124 36,4578 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-Mar-26 FR0000073298 10 000 36,4223 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Mar-26 FR0000073298 7 126 35,1285 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 18-Mar-26 FR0000073298 2 874 35,0464 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Mar-26 FR0000073298 16 066 34,2627 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 19-Mar-26 FR0000073298 8 934 34,1996 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-26 FR0000073298 15 571 33,8206 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 20-Mar-26 FR0000073298 9 429 33,7687 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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