Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (16 to 20 March 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

24 March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 16 to 20 March 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Mar-26FR000007329814 54236,4755XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-Mar-26FR000007329810 45836,4175DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Mar-26FR000007329816 12436,4578XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-Mar-26FR000007329810 00036,4223DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Mar-26FR00000732987 12635,1285XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8718-Mar-26FR00000732982 87435,0464DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Mar-26FR000007329816 06634,2627XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8719-Mar-26FR00000732988 93434,1996DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-26FR000007329815 57133,8206XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8720-Mar-26FR00000732989 42933,7687DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 03 24_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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