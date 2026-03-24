Reducing financial barriers for medical students: NBME and National Medical Fellowships open 2026 funding cycles

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME, in partnership with National Medical Fellowships (NMF), is again providing more than $1 million in annual financial support to medical students with demonstrated need in 2026. Application cycles will open for two separate programs this spring – the NBME Fee Assistance Program for the United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE®) and the NBME/NMF Scholarship Program. Through these programs, medical students will have access to critical funding that will enable them to focus on medical education and physician training with fewer financial obstacles.

In its third year, the NBME Fee Assistance Program provides financial awards that offset registration fees for the USMLE, a critical step toward medical licensure. Administered in partnership with NMF, the program provides $695 awards to more than 1,400 medical students annually for the registration cost of the USMLE Step 1 or Step 2 CK exam. Applications for the first 2026 program cycle open March 31 and close May 10.

Beginning April 6, 2026, medical students can apply for the annual NBME/NMF Scholarship Program, which provides $10,000 scholarships per year – renewable for up to three years – to 20 second-year medical students enrolled in U.S. accredited schools. Established in 2023, the program aims to support aspiring physicians who demonstrate financial need and a commitment to serving their communities. Applications for the scholarship close May 17.

More information on both programs can be found on NMF’s website.

“Supporting today’s medical students, and helping those with demonstrated financial need, strengthens tomorrow’s workforce and ensures that patients across various communities have access to compassionate, competent and well-trained physicians,” said Peter J. Katsufrakis, MD, MBA, president and CEO, NBME. “Expanding access to medical education and supporting learners at every stage of their journey remains central to our mission.”

"At NMF, our top priority is ensuring students have the resources they need to pursue and complete their medical education," said Michellene Davis, Esq., president and CEO, NMF. "These programs meet scholars at a critical moment — when financial barriers can derail even the most talented and committed future physicians. We are proud to continue this partnership with NBME and grateful for their investment in the next generation of exceptional scholars."

These initiatives demonstrate NBME's dedication to supporting medical learners and ensuring that financial challenges do not prevent qualified students from progressing toward licensure and practice. Learn more about NBME’s learner programs and resources on NBME’s website.

About NBME

NBME is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of assessments and learning tools for physicians and health professionals. Our mission is to advance assessment of these professionals to achieve optimal care for all, supporting the development of a highly effective, diverse and compassionate health care workforce.

Founded in 1915, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination ® with the Federation of State Medical Boards. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of assessment products for every stage of the medical school journey and provide assessment services to various health profession organizations.

About NMF

National Medical Fellowships expands pathways to medical education and leadership opportunities for aspiring health care practitioners. Through financial support, professional development, and clinical research training, NMF develops future leaders committed to community-focused medical and behavioral health care and bolsters their retention to address workforce shortages, expanding access to quality health services and improving outcomes for all.

CONTACT

Sarah Reese

NBME Director, Communications

sreese@nbme.org

(215) 590-9881

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