Tatwa Integrative Medicine Establishes Itself as Europe's Reference for Amazonian Floral Essences and Launches Its 10th Vibratory Elixir

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatwa Integrative Medicine, a Colombian-Swiss company specialising in the development of floral essences derived from medicinal plants and Amazonian master plants, today announces the official launch of Tabaco, its tenth vibratory elixir. Crafted by hand in Colombia and finalised in Switzerland from the master plant Nicotiana rustica wild harvested in the Colombian Amazon, this new floral essence embodies the traditional virtues of purification, energetic protection and mental clarity that indigenous communities of Latin America have attributed to sacred tobacco for millennia. Available now at tatwa.eu, with launch code GOFIVETATWA.

Tatwa : Integrative Medicine at the Heart of New Consumer Expectations

Key Figures — Tatwa Integrative Medicine

Google rating: 5/5 based on 147 verified customer reviews

Product range: 10 floral essences from Amazonian and Sierra Nevada master plants

Unit price: CHF 32 per bottle, free shipping from CHF 60 in Switzerland, from CHF 70 across Europe

Markets served: Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and 7 further European countries. 15 countries in total

Platform languages: French, English, Spanish, Italian, German

Manufacturing: artisanal conscious harvest in the Amazon, finishing in a Swiss laboratory

Composition: 100% natural, no chemical active substances, non-toxic

Distribution partners: Pharmacie Amavita, Droguerie Pollien, Droguerie La Pimprenelle, Le Papillon Bleu (Vevey), IIRHD

Dual legitimacy: recognition by traditional indigenous authorities + compliance with Swiss quality standards and regulation

Commitment: a portion of every sale contributes to the preservation of Arhuaco territories

A Market in Transition: Integrative Medicine at the Heart of New Consumer Expectations

Interest in holistic approaches to well-being has been growing steadily across Western Europe. Faced with the perceived limitations of conventional medicine in addressing emotional, mental, energetic and spiritual dimensions, a growing number of practitioners, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, naturopaths, therapists and integrative health professionals, as well as individuals are turning to structured and rigorous ancestral healing systems.

In this context, floral essences derived from Amazonian master plants occupy a distinctive territory: they draw on millennia-old indigenous knowledge, a vibratory approach inspired by homeopathy, and a manufacturing rigour compatible with European regulatory standards. Tatwa is one of the few companies in the world to bring all three dimensions together under a single offering.

Tatwa's business model also actively supports the preservation of its Amazonian and Sierra Nevada partner communities, whose ancestral medicinal knowledge is recognised by UNESCO in the case of the Arhuaco people, guardians of the Colombian Andes.

The Tatwa Range: Ten Floral Essences, a Structured Inner Journey

The Master Plants of the Amazon and the Sierra Nevada

Each Tatwa floral essence is derived from a specific master plant, selected for its energetic profile and traditional virtues: Chichaja (self-confidence, feminine energy, Jungian anima archetype), Chagropanga (meditation, lucid dreaming, hormonal imbalances), Huantuc (forgiveness, release of anger, life purpose), Caapi (mental clarity, present-moment awareness, attention disorders), Chiric Sanango (low mood, feelings of depression, restorative sleep, emotional wounds), Badoh (boundaries, self-expression, burnout, Jungian animus archetype), Kuka (grounding, vitality, energy), Dhatura (letting go, expansion of consciousness, sadness, guilt, injustice), Canapa (gratitude, relaxation, calm), and now Tabaco (clear vision, protection, sovereignty).

A Vibratory Approach Inspired by Homeopathy

Tatwa elixirs contain no chemical active substances. They act through vibratory resonance: by modifying the energetic information of cells, they support the release of crystallised emotions, memories and accumulated tensions. Each elixir is produced through a specific dilution and dynamisation process, carried out in a Swiss laboratory from a conscious harvest in the Colombian Amazon, in direct collaboration with indigenous peoples.

Wellness Kits for Every Need

Alongside individual essences, Tatwa offers thematic wellness kits designed for specific needs: deep sleep, serenity, low mood, grounding, resilience, spiritual awakening, the sacred feminine, stress and anxiety, and an initiation kit bringing together 9 elixirs for a complete inner journey.

Tabaco: The 10th Floral Essence in the Range

Tabaco is an Amazonian floral essence derived from the master plant Nicotiana rustica. In the ancestral traditions of Latin America, sacred tobacco is a plant of purification, protection, clarity and inner teaching, radically distinct from recreational or industrial tobacco. The Tatwa floral essence captures its subtle archetype, non-toxic, non-addictive, and transmits the plant's energetic information through vibratory resonance.

The six dimensions of Tabaco:

Purification: releases heavy memories, clears accumulated emotional and energetic charges

Energetic protection: strengthens the vital field, repels negative influences, preserves inner space

Mental clarity: dispels inner fog, fosters discernment and aligned decision-making

Rectitude and mastery: aligns thought, word and action; supports the inner axis against external pressures

Serenity: accompanies periods of confusion, stress or life transitions

Sovereignty: reconnects to inner power rooted in personal axis (structuring Yang)

Dosage: 2 sublingual sprays 4 times daily, minimum 21-day course. Available at CHF 32 at tatwa.eu/products/tabaco.

Exclusive launch discount code: GOFIVETATWA

Statements

"For more than ten years, I have walked alongside the indigenous peoples of Colombia. Tatwa was born from those encounters: an alchemy between ancestral rituals, Andean medicine and cosmovision, herbalism and scientific rigour. Tabaco is the plant most requested by our practitioner partners: it embodies protection, clarity and sovereignty: three virtues that are particularly necessary in this era of confusion."

— Laurent Gheller, founder of Tatwa Integrative Medicine

"Sacred tobacco has nothing to do with cigarettes. In Amazonian traditions, it is a plant of teaching and inner verticality. The floral essence transmits this subtle archetype in a form accessible to all, with no toxic or addictive effect whatsoever. This is the bridge that Tatwa builds: between the Amazon and the West, between ancestral wisdom and the contemporary challenges of mental health."

— Laurent Gheller, founder of Tatwa Integrative Medicine

Frequently Asked Questions about Amazonian Floral Essences

Q1. What is a floral essence and how does it differ from an essential oil or a nutritional supplement?

A floral essence is a vibratory preparation containing no chemical active substances. It acts through energetic resonance on the mental, emotional, energetic and conscious dimensions of the individual, as distinct from an essential oil (an active molecular concentrate) or a dietary supplement (which acts biochemically). Tatwa's floral essences are inspired by the homeopathic system, with specific dilutions and dynamisation adapted to Amazonian master plants.

Q2. What is an Amazonian master plant and why are they used?

Master plants are central medicinal plants in the healing traditions of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon and the Colombian Andes. They have been used for millennia in ritual and therapeutic contexts for their capacity to act on the subtle dimensions of the human being: mind, emotion, energy and consciousness. Tatwa selects these plants in direct collaboration with traditional indigenous authorities, ensuring a respectful and ethical transmission of their properties.

Q3. Are Tatwa floral essences safe for all ages?

Yes. Tatwa floral essences contain no toxic active compounds. They are 100% natural, free from chemical substances and non-toxic. They are sold over the counter in pharmacies in Switzerland. The standard dosage is 2 sublingual sprays four times per day. When in doubt, consultation with an integrative health practitioner is recommended.

Q4. What is the difference between Bach Flower Remedies and Amazonian master plant essences?

Bach Flower Remedies, developed in the United Kingdom in the last century, draw on European flowers and a classification of emotional states. Tatwa's Amazonian master plant essences mobilise a distinct healing system rooted in the multi-millennial indigenous traditions of Latin America, with a therapeutic orientation focused on the origin and source of the issue, providing the understanding that enables a profound shift in inner state, working holistically and integratively across all dimensions of the human being: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.

Q5. How does Tatwa ensure the ethical integrity of its supply chain?

Tatwa works in direct collaboration with the traditional indigenous authorities of the Colombian Amazon and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. The wild harvest is conscious and respectful of sacred territories. A portion of every sale is redistributed to the preservation of Arhuaco territories and to the support of local community projects. Production is carried out in a Swiss laboratory in compliance with applicable Swiss regulatory standards. Laurent Gheller, the company's co-founder, has been recognised and admitted as a member of the Arhuaco indigenous community.

Q6. Where can Tatwa floral essences be purchased and what are the delivery times?

Tatwa floral essences are available at tatwa.eu, with delivery to Switzerland and 15 European countries (France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and others), as well as through pharmacy and health store partners in French-speaking Switzerland (Pharmacie Amavita, Droguerie Pollien, Droguerie La Pimprenelle, Le Papillon Bleu in Vevey). Free shipping from CHF 60 in Switzerland and from CHF 70 across Europe. Active launch code: GOFIVETATWA.

About Tatwa Integrative Medicine

Tatwa Integrative Medicine is a Colombian-Swiss company co-founded by Laurent Gheller, headquartered in Lausanne (Vaud), Switzerland. Specialising in the development of floral essences derived from medicinal plants and Amazonian master plants, Tatwa builds a durable bridge between the ancestral medical knowledge of indigenous communities and the contemporary challenges of mental and integrative health in the Western world. The company is distinguished by a dual legitimacy: direct recognition and collaboration with traditional indigenous authorities, and full compliance with Swiss quality and regulatory standards. Rated 5/5 on Google with 147 reviews, Tatwa is distributed across 15 European countries and through pharmacy and health store partners in French-speaking Switzerland.







Tatwa's Founder, Laurent, works closely with Amazonian natives to learn from their ancestral knowledge

About Tatwa

Tatwa Integrative Medicine is a Colombian-Swiss company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, specialising in vibratory floral essences derived from Amazonian and Sierra Nevada master plants. Its range of 10 elixirs bridges millennia-old indigenous healing traditions with contemporary integrative health, and is distributed across 15 European countries. tatwa.eu

Press Inquiries

Laurent Gheller

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

+41799466395

https://tatwa.eu

Lausanne, Vaud, Switzerland