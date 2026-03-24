Intuitive Machines Expands Lunar Surface Operations with $180.4 Million NASA CLPS Award

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”), a space technology, infrastructure, and services leader, today announced that NASA has awarded the Company a $180.4 million contract to deliver seven science and technology payloads, including an Australian Space Agency lunar rover and technologies from Blue Origin’s Honeybee Robotics, to the Lunar South Pole Region. The Company’s space infrastructure, Lunar landing system, Space Data Network (“SDN”), and autonomous surface operations capabilities will be used to support payload delivery.

As part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (“CLPS”) initiative, this award marks Intuitive Machines’ fifth CLPS task order and the first to require a larger cargo class (Nova-D) lunar lander to deliver science and technology payloads and return valuable data while autonomously operating on the lunar surface. Additional commercial payload mass is expected to be made available beyond the CLPS complement.



A rendering of the Intuitive Machines larger cargo class (Nova-D) lunar lander is pictured above with the Honeybee Robotics lunar rover (lower right) and the Australian Space Agency’s Roo-Ver lunar rover (lower left).



Intuitive Machines has proven the performance of its scalable space infrastructure through its successful IM-1 and IM-2 missions, including the first commercial spacecraft to land and operate on the Moon and the southernmost lunar surface operations ever achieved. The Company is scheduled to incorporate lessons learned and build on this foundation with its upcoming IM-3, IM-4, and IM-5 flights, including the use of its SDN to provide the persistent connectivity required across the lunar surface and the broader space domain.

“We believe our space infrastructure provides the scalability and flexibility needed to support an increased cadence of new Artemis missions and advance national objectives. This CLPS award accelerates our expansion efforts as we build, connect, and operate the systems powering that infrastructure,” said Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines. “We look forward to working closely with NASA to deliver mission success on IM-5 and to provide sustained operations and persistent connectivity in the cislunar environment and across the solar system.”

The IM-5 mission will target Mons Malapert, a ridge near the Lunar South Pole that offers continuous Earth visibility, stable illumination conditions, and access to permanently shadowed regions. These characteristics make the site a compelling location for future communications, navigation, and surface infrastructure.

IM-5 payloads include:

Multifunctional Nanosensor Platform (MNP) – A highly compact, sensitive chemical analysis instrument designed to advance understanding of plume surface interactions and their effects, informing the design of safer, more sustainable landing systems and surface operations in direct support of NASA’s broader lunar exploration objectives. The MNP will be integrated into the Australian Space Agency’s Lunar Rover (Roo-ver).

– A highly compact, sensitive chemical analysis instrument designed to advance understanding of plume surface interactions and their effects, informing the design of safer, more sustainable landing systems and surface operations in direct support of NASA’s broader lunar exploration objectives. The MNP will be integrated into the Australian Space Agency’s Lunar Rover (Roo-ver). Lunar Vehicle Radiation Dosimeter system (LVRad) – A suite of four radiation detectors designed to quantify the radiation environment on the lunar surface and assess its potential impacts on human-related activities on the Moon.

– A suite of four radiation detectors designed to quantify the radiation environment on the lunar surface and assess its potential impacts on human-related activities on the Moon. NASA’s Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) – A small device that reflects laser beams transmitted by Moon orbiters or landing spacecraft to help determine their orbit position or navigate to the surface.

– A small device that reflects laser beams transmitted by Moon orbiters or landing spacecraft to help determine their orbit position or navigate to the surface. Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume Surface Studies (SCALPSS) – A stereo imaging system that captures high resolution imagery of plume surface interactions during descent and landing.

– A stereo imaging system that captures high resolution imagery of plume surface interactions during descent and landing. Sanctuary – A passive time capsule payload containing sapphire discs that preserve examples of humanity’s achievements.

– A passive time capsule payload containing sapphire discs that preserve examples of humanity’s achievements. Mass Spectrometer Observing Lunar Operations (MSolo) – A quadrupole mass spectrometer that characterizes the lunar exosphere and monitors volatile species.

– A quadrupole mass spectrometer that characterizes the lunar exosphere and monitors volatile species. Near InfraRed Volatiles Spectrometer System (NIRVSS) – A modular instrument suite used to detect and map volatiles and analyze regolith composition.

The IM-5 lander also will carry the Honeybee Robotics next-generation lunar rover, which will host the NIRVSS instrument suite. Honeybee Robotics, a Blue Origin company, develops advanced robotic systems, rovers, and mechanisms for missions to the Moon, Mars, and other planetary bodies. Honeybee may also provide other capabilities, such as sampling, sensing, robotics, and autonomy, that will enhance surface exploration.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a leading space infrastructure company that builds spacecraft, connects networks, and operates infrastructure-as-a-service for commercial, civil, and national security customers.

With a proven track record across the space domain, the Company, through organic growth and portfolio expansion, has built over 300 spacecraft, delivered over 260 kilograms of payload to the lunar surface, and provided precision navigation expertise that has guided spacecraft across our solar system.

These capabilities form an integrated Built-Connect-Operate infrastructure service company, enabling customers to achieve mission and campaign outcomes through a single prime solution. Intuitive Machines’ technology has been demonstrated across the space domain and is engineered to support the next century of opportunity in space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions, including the expected timing of launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future lunar missions, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/576dd288-1cfb-4c11-a146-70b47d4487ec