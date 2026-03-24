Dassault Systèmes: amount of the dividend

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 24, 2026

Dividend

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors has decided to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 20, 2026, a dividend of twenty-seven euro cents (€0.27) per share for the year 2025, payable in cash only.

Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 27, 2026.

Dividends would be made payable on May 29, 2026.

Pascal Daloz, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, comments:

“A new phase of industrial transformation is underway, driven by AI, and Dassault Systèmes is well positioned to lead it with 3D UNIV+RSES. We are focused on translating AI into tangible, measurable value for our customers, through AI-native solutions, high-impact use cases, and disciplined long-term monetization.

Virtual Twins enhanced by Industrial AI are becoming essential assets for competitiveness across Manufacturing Industries, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Infrastructure & Cities. Supported by our science-based approach, world models, sovereign cloud infrastructure, and 45 years of deep industry expertise, we are confident in our ability to execute this strategy and deliver sustainable, profitable growth over time.”

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