JBS USA and National 4 H Council Launch Partnership to Prepare the Next Generation of America’s Farmers and Ranchers

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA and National 4-H Council today announced a $750,000 partnership to expand hands-on agricultural education, science-based learning, and leadership development opportunities for young people across rural America.

As one of the world’s leading food companies, JBS is deeply connected to the farmers and ranchers who form the backbone of the U.S. food supply chain. This connection emphasizes the company’s belief that supporting youth agriculture programs is critical to sustaining rural communities and the workforce that powers American agriculture.

“As a business at the center of the U.S. food ecosystem, our success is inseparable from the success of farmers and ranchers,” said Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS USA. “This partnership with 4-H is a natural extension of our longstanding commitment to rural communities—from college tuition for our team members and their families to investments in the communities where we operate. By investing in 4-H, we are helping cultivate a generation of informed, innovative, and responsible leaders who will ensure a vibrant and secure American food system for decades to come.”

4-H is the largest youth development organization in the country, reaching nearly 6 million youth. Through the Beyond Ready initiative, 4-H programs will help create a generation that is healthy, productive, and engaged. Young people are gaining the confidence, skills, and experiences to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape. Through this partnership, more youth will have access to immersive learning that builds practical knowledge and leadership abilities essential for the future of food and farming.

“This partnership opens the door for young people to explore animal science and ag technology while building career and life skills such as critical thinking and confidence,” said Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “With JBS, we will help more youth who are Beyond Ready to pursue careers that will help strengthen their communities and shape what comes next in agriculture.”

The partnership equips young people with technical agricultural skills as well as the resilience, adaptability and real-world problem-solving abilities needed to strengthen the pipeline of future farmers, ranchers and food system innovators.

With global scale and deep American roots, JBS is uniquely positioned to convene stakeholders across the food system. This partnership marks a vital next step in engaging youth, educators, and producer families in the conversations shaping the future of agriculture.

Looking ahead, JBS and National 4-H Council will continue expanding this collaboration throughout the year with activations and learning opportunities that help even more young people become Beyond Ready to lead in agriculture and their communities. Additional initiatives and events will be announced in the coming months as both organizations work together to strengthen the future of America’s food system.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company committed to delivering high-quality products while strengthening rural communities and supporting the nation’s agriculture industry. Through initiatives like Hometown Strong and Better Futures, JBS invests in education, economic development, and the long-term vitality of the communities where its team members live and work.

Learn more about JBS at jbsfoodsgroup.com

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org

Media Contacts:

JBS USA: Nikki Richardson Nikki.richardson@jbssa.com

National 4-H Council: Yolanda Stephen ystephen@fourhcouncil.edu