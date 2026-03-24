The Quintessential EUC Conference Returns: IGEL Now & Next Heads Back to Miami Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global leader in adaptive secure desktop solutions and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for Now and Next®, is bringing its flagship Now & Next® EUC conference back to the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel & Resort in Miami Beach from March 30 to April 2, 2026. Now & Next® is the industry’s largest annual gathering of its kind, convening market-leading organizations and voices across cybersecurity, particularly endpoint security, IT, OT & IoT convergence, and digital workspace innovation in a single, defining forum.



Over the past few years, under CEO Klaus Oestermann’s leadership, IGEL has experienced tremendous growth while expanding its global footprint. Now & Next® will showcase that momentum through main-stage and breakout sessions featuring the most influential leaders across the ecosystem. Highlights include a keynote from General Paul M. Nakasone (former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and former Director of the National Security Agency), as well as guest sessions with Shankar Iyer, CEO of Omnissa, and Mark Templeton, former CEO of Citrix and prominent technology industry board member. Additional participation includes Phil Gerity, Partner Group Product Manager, Windows Cloud and AI at Microsoft; Scott Manchester, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Nerdio; and other leading technology partners. The program will also feature a keynote session from Forrester’s Senior Analyst and endpoint security expert, Paddy Harrington.

“Endpoint resilience is the new front line in cybersecurity. As secure endpoint platformization accelerates, organizations are being asked to modernize endpoints while reducing cost and risk—all without compromising the user experience,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “At Now & Next®, we’re focusing on what matters most to customers: how IGEL helps simplify endpoint modernization as a platform, strengthen security and resilience, and deliver a better experience for the people who rely on these systems every day.”

“Over the past couple of years, I've really enjoyed watching this event grow not just in size but in the quality of the conversation and the people that it brings together,” said Mark Templeton, former CEO of Citrix and prominent technology industry board member. “If you're responsible for securing the modern digital workspace, this is a place to get past the hype and hear what's actually working for customers, partners, and experts who are doing it every single day.”

Main Stage Agenda and Demonstrations

Over the four days, Now & Next® will bring together IGEL leadership and partners for in-depth discussions on endpoint modernization strategies and Zero Trust architectures. The program will feature scenario-based demonstrations aligned with real-world operational environments, including contact centers, OT/IoT, and other critical industries, as well as a healthcare-focused session on business continuity and disaster recovery.

The event will also include a main-stage panel featuring senior government and security leaders, as well as Forester’s Zero Trust expert and Senior Analyst, Carlos Rivera. Breakout sessions will explore key topics shaping endpoint security and modernization, including CMMC readiness, supply chain security, partner ecosystems, resilience strategies for financial services and other critical sectors, and OT architecture transformation.

Day two of the conference will conclude with an exclusive party at the world-famous LIV Nightclub inside the Fontainebleau Hotel & Resort, featuring live entertainment by Latin music superstar Tito Puente Jr.

Exclusive VIP Experience for Media & Analysts

IGEL is offering accredited media and industry analysts a VIP experience with priority access to the latest innovations. VIP perks include:

Complimentary conference access

Exclusive briefings with IGEL executives and industry leaders

Priority seating for keynotes and special sessions

Private networking opportunities

To secure a VIP pass, contact press@igel.com. Availability is limited. View the full agenda and register here.



About IGEL

IGEL is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture™, an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally, with U.S. offices and a technology ecosystem of over 100 IGEL Ready partners in more than 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com

Media Contacts





Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com





Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ef673b0-ad91-4b9d-a49e-aab3eed2da07