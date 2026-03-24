Veo Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Santa Monica, CA, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veo is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions. Fast Company ranked Veo fifth in a list of just 15 companies in the Transportation category.

“We built Veo on the belief that accessible design drives adoption, and that financial responsibility is key to long-term success,” said Candice Xie, co-founder and CEO of Veo. “This award recognizes how we’re turning that vision into reality—offering the most diverse shared micromobility fleet in the nation and a profitable business model that cities can rely on.”

Veo’s recent launch of the Apollo Cargo marks a major step forward in shared mobility. The Apollo is the first free floating, shared cargo e-bike in North America. It expands the role of micromobility to support everyday trips like grocery runs and errands that previously required a car. With the launch, Veo committed to making 50% of its fleet cargo-capable by 2030—signaling a long-term vision to replace more car trips with cleaner, more capable electric vehicles.

As Veo expanded its fleet of in-house designed vehicles, the company achieved EBIT profitability in both 2024 and 2025—the most rigorous and transparent measure of profitability in the industry. After achieving its EBIT profitability milestone in 2024, Veo built on that momentum in 2025, delivering continued growth and stronger profitability as demand for seated and accessible micromobility options increased.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT VEO

Veo is on a mission to end car dependency by making clean transportation accessible to all. A leading shared mobility provider in North America, Veo provides millions of bike and scooter rides annually in over 60 U.S. markets from Los Angeles to New York City.

Veo's in-house design and manufacturing process provides cities with the safest, most accessible fleet of electric bikes and scooters on the market. An early advocate for financially responsible business models, Veo was the first profitable micromobility company in the industry. Veo is committed to building collaborative relationships with cities to build a sustainable, safe, and equitable transportation future. Learn more at www.veoride.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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