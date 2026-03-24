LVW Advisors CEO Ranked on Barron’s 2026 Top 1500 Financial Advisors List

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVW Advisors , an independent advisory firm serving institutions and multigenerational families, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Lori Van Dusen, CIMA®, has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors list for 2026 —ranking among the Top 100 advisors nationally.

Van Dusen ranked #92 overall and among the top advisors in New York, marking her sixth consecutive year on the prestigious list. Barron’s expanded its annual ranking from the Top 1,200 to the Top 1,500 advisors in 2026.

Since founding LVW Advisors in 2011, Van Dusen has built a nationally recognized firm known not simply for financial planning, but for stewarding multigenerational wealth through disciplined investing, thoughtful portfolio construction, and long-term partnership with clients. The firm works with both institutions and families, integrating public and private markets to help clients navigate complexity and make confident, enduring decisions.

“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the responsibility we carry as stewards of their capital,” said Van Dusen. “Our work goes far beyond planning—we are investors first, focused on helping clients preserve and grow wealth across generations, while supporting the people and organizations that matter most to them.”

The Barron’s Top 1,500 Financial Advisors rankings are based on data provided by more than 7,000 advisors nationwide. Factors include assets under management, revenue, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic engagement. The list serves as a benchmark for identifying leading advisors across the country.

View the complete list of Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors here .

The Barron’s 2026 Top 1500 Financial Advisors ranking was awarded on March 20, 2026, and is based on information provided by LVW Advisors as of September 2025. No compensation was provided by LVW Advisors in connection with obtaining this ranking. LVW paid a fee for promotional materials. Click here for additional disclosures.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit lvwadvisors.com .